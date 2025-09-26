60-year-old NADMO officer found dead in Abira river at Kwabre East

60-year-old officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) stationed at Mamponteng has been found dead in a river at Abira, in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Kwame Obeng, was discovered on Wednesday morning in the River Abena Feam by residents, who quickly raised alarm. His sudden death has thrown the Abira community and his family into deep mourning.

Narrating the incident, the Chief of Abira revealed that Mr. Obeng had informed his wife a day earlier that he was travelling to the nearby town of Krobo but was uncertain whether he would return home the same evening. Sadly, he never made it back.

“This is the second time in recent memory that a body has been found in this river. It is very disturbing for the community,” the chief lamented.

Residents, visibly shaken by the tragedy, described the late Obeng as a humble and committed public servant who worked tirelessly in his role at NADMO. Many are now calling on authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and also to take steps to address potential safety concerns around the River Abena Feam.

Officials from the Kwabre East NADMO office, together with the police, have since visited the scene. The body has been conveyed to the morgue for autopsy to establish the actual cause of death.

For now, the community of Abira is left with more questions than answers as they grieve the loss of one of their own.

FROM David Afum, Abira