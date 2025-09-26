I.Coast historic beachside town boasts new modern art museum

A new contemporary art museum has opened in Ivory Coast's UNESCO-listed beachside town of Grand-Bassam in a building that is a remnant of its colonial past.

Twenty-eight artists from nine African countries feature in the inaugural exhibition of paintings, sculpture, photography and design at La Maison de l'art (The House of Art).

The House of Art is in a former post office and customs building, a remnant of the colonial era. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP)

The former post office and customs building has been overhauled respecting its colonial-era architecture of red earth bricks, large wooden windows and high ceilings.

It has two permanent exhibition spaces as well as a temporary one and offers a residency for artists with a workshop and meeting rooms.

"This is what we, as artists, are looking for: homes to welcome us, to receive our work, to discuss, exchange and enrich ourselves. In fact, it's a gathering place," Ivorian painter and exhibitor Mathilde Moreau said.

Ivorian artist Koffi Mounou Desire stressed the significance of having the art space as he said there were 'not many galleries' in Ivory Coast. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP)

With its tropical climes, sea air and history, Grand-Bassam is a magnet for artists despite lacking some of what the economic capital, Abidjan, can offer.

Under French imperial rule, the southeastern town was Ivory Coast's capital, with the mix of people who settled there making it a centre of arts and culture.

The old quarter was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2012.

The House of Art, which officially opened on Thursday, resulted from a partnership between the culture ministry and the Societe Generale Foundation Ivory Coast.

Ivorian painter Sess Essoh was among those at the inauguration of the new modern art museum. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP)

The museum "represents this breath of fresh air for the preservation, transmission and promotion of our culture", Culture Minister Francoise Remarck said.

Moreau, the artist, who headed the Abidjan school of fine arts for nearly two decades, said it was "invigorating" to see the art museum "blossom here, in my birthplace".

Another exhibitor Mounou Desire Koffi also stressed the significance of having the art space as he said there were "not many galleries" in Ivory Coast.

"The fact that a very large museum gives us the possibility to be able to show our work here and internationally is very important to me," he said.