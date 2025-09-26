DCE engages newly recruited YEA beneficiaries

The District Chief Executive for Offinso North, Hon. Ceaser Ofosu Acheampong has engaged newly recruited Community Police Assistants (CPA) and Fire Service Assistants (FSA) under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) initiative at the forecourt of the Assembly.

The meeting was officially to introduce the recruits to the DCE as they began their service in the district. The beneficiaries include 23 Community Police Assistants, made up of ten (10) males and thirteen (13) females and thirteen (13) Fire service assistants, out of which males are 5 and females 8.

In his remarks, the District Chief Executive, Mr. Ceaser Ofosu Acheampong, promised the personnel of his unflinching support, adding that more job opportunities were on the way for you.



He admonishes them to be selfless, obedient, disciplined, hardworking, and time-conscious as they take up their new role as public officers.

Addressing the young service assistants, the district YEA director, Mr Alhansan Salifu, entreated them to act professionally and work diligently as they assume office.

He advised them to uphold the code of conduct and ethics of the institutions they have been assigned to.