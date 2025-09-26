ModernGhana logo
Ghana to review broadcasting policy for digital convergence era - Sam George

Ghana to review broadcasting policy for digital convergence era - Sam George
FRI, 26 SEP 2025

The Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation is set to review Ghana’s broadcasting policy framework to better reflect the realities of digital convergence, where radio, television, and internet-based broadcasting increasingly overlap within a unified ecosystem.

This announcement was made on Friday, September 26, by Samuel Nartey George during a high-level media forum held in Accra by the Africa Media Bureau.

He revealed that his ministry will collaborate closely with the Ministry of Government Communications and other key stakeholders to take a thorough and objective review of the current broadcasting bill. The goal is to ensure the legal framework aligns with the complexities and nuances of the modern digital media environment.

The forum, organised by the Africa Media Bureau in partnership with Channel One TV and Citi FM, has brought together regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts to discuss how Ghana can modernise its broadcasting policies and embrace innovation amid rapid technological changes.

Under the theme “Aligning Policy, Technology and Global Best Practices for a Resilient Media Landscape,” the event focused on how new technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G, shifting consumer behaviors, and regulatory challenges are reshaping content creation, delivery, and monetisation.

