 HPV Vaccination: Ho Municipal, Kpando Health Directorate to roll out campaign from October 7

File Foto

The Ho Municipal and kpando Health Directorate has announced a comprehensive Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer. The exercise will run from October 7 to 11, 2025, targeting all girls aged 9 to 14 years across the municipalities.

The Municipal Health Director, Perfect Titiati, emphasized the urgency of the campaign, noting that cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer among women in Ghana. She stated that the disease can take 10 to 15 years to develop and is often detected too late for effective treatment.

The HPV vaccine offers lifelong protection with just one shot and will be provided free of charge. The vaccination exercise will be conducted in schools, health facilities, and communities to reach both in-school and out-of-school girls.

The Municipal Disease Control Officer, Prosper Amegadzie, advised the public to avoid risky sexual behaviors and urged women outside the target age group to undergo cervical cancer screening every three years. The Municipal Director reassured the public that the HPV vaccine is safe and effective.

The Ho Municipal Health Directorate is calling on parents, guardians, and caregivers to support the campaign. Nurses will visit schools and designated health centers to administer the vaccine, taking a crucial step towards eliminating cervical cancer among women in the municipality and across Ghana.

The vaccine, which normally costs GH₵6,000 per dose, will be provided free of charge thanks to donor support. Health teams are working to map schools and compile lists of eligible girls, including those in senior high schools under 14 years old.

The campaign is expected to involve the Education Directorate and Girl Child Coordinators collaborating with health officials to engage parents through PTA meetings, school visits, and church sensitization programs.

Meanwhile in the Kpando Municipality, the Municipal Health Director, Dr. Samuel Abudey, encouraged women in their reproductive years to undergo regular cervical cancer screening and advised young girls to delay early sexual activity to reduce health risks.

The Risk Communication Committee also discussed Mpox surveillance, revealing that Ghana has recorded 583 confirmed cases across all 16 regions. Kpando has recorded two cases linked to the Oti Region, and the municipality remains on high alert to detect and respond to new cases.