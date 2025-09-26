NCCE Boss advises pupils to learn from teachers

NCCE Volta Regional Director, Mr. Ken. Kponor

The Volta Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr. Kenneth Kponor, has encouraged pupils to see their teachers as role models and learn from their character, values, and experiences to guide their personal growth.

Speaking at the maiden Climate Action Awareness Campaign in Ho, organised by the NCCE in collaboration with Fidelity Bank Ghana, Mr. Kponor commended teachers for their dedication to nurturing young people and urged pupils to honour their efforts through hard work and discipline.

The programme, held under the theme “Protecting the Environment: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle Waste,” formed part of the Civic Fest Celebration and Competition, aimed at promoting sustainability and environmental conservation.

Mr. Kponor warned that human activities continue to harm the environment, leading to pollution, destruction, and national challenges that demand urgent attention. He stressed the need for collective responsibility in tackling the crisis, particularly by reducing plastic waste.

“The importance of reducing plastic waste cannot be overstated. By reducing our use of plastic, reusing it, and recycling it, we can make a significant impact on the environment,” he said.

He noted that educating young people on sustainable practices would ensure a cleaner environment and secure a better future. “By working together, we can reduce the problems caused by waste generation and ensure a better future for generations to come,” he added.

The event received support from Fidelity Bank, which provided trophies, logistics, and other resources. Mr. Kponor expressed gratitude to the bank for its partnership and called on the wider public to join efforts in protecting the environment.

The NCCE initiative, he said, is a step towards building a culture of sustainability that will benefit the country in the long run and ensure a cleaner, healthier environment for future generations.