Mahama’s global vision should translate into Ghana’s development — Dr. Amin Adam

Politics Salaga MP Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam
FRI, 26 SEP 2025 2
Salaga MP Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Former Finance Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Salaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to ensure that his global vision translates into practical gains at home.

He said Ghana needs bold action on economic revival, the fight against illegal mining, and the protection of free speech if the President’s ideas at the international level are to benefit citizens.

In a social media post on Thursday, September 25, Dr. Amin Adam noted that while Mr. Mahama impressed the world with his United Nations speech, Ghanaians are looking for results that improve their daily lives.

“It’s important how such well-articulated vision and approach to international development translate to national development in Ghana, particularly as the reset economy is not resetting, whilst galamsey is out of control and free speech is being murdered,” he stated.

The Salaga MP nonetheless commended the President for his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, pointing to his insight on key global issues, including immigration, the Middle East conflict, climate change, and global financing.

“President Mahama’s address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly was truly commendable, particularly his insights on pressing global issues such as immigration, financing for development, the Middle East conflict, and climate change. His eloquent delivery and thought-provoking perspectives showcased his leadership capabilities on the international stage,” he wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Mr. Smith | 9/26/2025 1:01:52 PM

Some of us have noticed with time that UN speeches are somehow cosmetic. It shouldn't be taken serious. Our leaders are free to express themselves but are monitored to make sure whatever they say about improving the continent does not materialize or else.....

