Mahama’s 80th UNGA address truly commendable — Dr. Amin Adam

FRI, 26 SEP 2025 1
Former Finance Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Salaga, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

He pointed to the President’s insight on key global issues, including immigration, the Middle East conflict, climate change, and global financing.

In a social media post on Thursday, September 25, Dr. Amin Adam described Mr. Mahama’s “eloquent delivery and thought-provoking perspectives” as proof of strong leadership on the international stage.

“President Mahama’s address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly was truly commendable, particularly his insights on pressing global issues such as immigration, financing for development, the Middle East conflict, and climate change. His eloquent delivery and thought-provoking perspectives showcased his leadership capabilities on the international stage,” he wrote.

The opposition lawmaker, however, urged the President to ensure that his global vision translates into practical gains at home, especially in economic revival and the fight against illegal mining.

“It’s important how such well-articulated vision and approach to international development translate to national development in Ghana, particularly as the reset economy is not resetting, whilst galamsey is out of control and free speech is being murdered.

“Let’s hope his leadership principles and global perspectives inform his decision-making for the benefit of Ghana’s development,” he stated.

When President Mahama took the podium in New York, he not only demanded a permanent African seat on the UN Security Council but also proposed a mechanism to check the abuse of veto power and urged that the General Assembly be given authority to override a veto.

Mr. Mahama further reminded the UN of its historical failures, citing the collapse of the League of Nations and warning that similar conditions are emerging as Israel and Russia wage unprovoked wars without consequence.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Joel Savage | 9/26/2025 1:30:24 PM

You are speaking the truth but if you are not careful, your failed party will drag you before the disciplinary committee.

