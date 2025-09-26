ModernGhana logo
Mahama's administration deliberate about increasing the value of Ghanaian passport — Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
FRI, 26 SEP 2025
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Mahama-led government is pursuing policies to strengthen the value of the Ghanaian passport, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said.

He explained that the administration is determined to make international travel easier for Ghanaians while boosting the country’s global image.

Mr. Ablakwa made the remark in a social media post on Thursday, September 25, after signing a new visa waiver agreement with Antigua and Barbuda on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

“The Mahama administration is deliberate about adding more value to the Ghanaian passport, projecting our image in the comity of nations, and enhancing the travel experience of Ghanaians as we boost trade, tourism, and, in this particular instance, connect us to our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean,” he wrote.

The agreement, tenth since Ablakwa assumed office, removes the pre-travel visa requirement for short visits by citizens of both Ghana and the twin-island Caribbean nation.

Antigua and Barbuda, whose capital is St. John’s, is known for its white-sand beaches, vibrant culture, and yachting hubs.

The country gained independence in 1981 and relies heavily on tourism and offshore financial services with key attractions including Antigua’s 365 beaches, Nelson’s Dockyard, and Barbuda’s Frigate Bird Sanctuary.

