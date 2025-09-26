Calls for Covid vaccine boycott spur tensions in French pharmacy sector

As French pharmacists call for a boycott of Covid-19 vaccine orders, professional bodies and unions have issued stern warnings over the threat to public health.

France's national pharmacists' council has strongly criticised calls from some within the profession to boycott orders of Covid-19 vaccines, warning that such a move would harm patients and undermine public health.

The row comes as preparations get under way for this autumn's dual vaccination campaign against flu and Covid-19, due to kick off on 14 October.

Pharmacists were able to start placing their first vaccine orders via Santé publique France's portal on Monday.

But on pharmacists' online forums and social media groups, messages have been circulating urging colleagues not to order vaccine doses – a move intended as a form of protest against government policies.

Carine Wolf-Thal, president of the National Council of the Order of Pharmacists (CNOP), voiced her disapproval.

“Personally, and on behalf of the Council, I don't think it's a good idea to take patients hostage. Lawmakers have entrusted us with crucial public health missions, particularly improving vaccination coverage,” she told French news agency AFP.

She stressed that pharmacists are not only responsible for vaccinating their own patients, but also for supplying Covid-19 vaccines to other health professionals.

“So not only would some pharmacists refuse to vaccinate, but they'd also prevent other professionals from doing so,” she said.

A profession under pressure

Pharmacists' unions have been quick to distance themselves from the boycott idea, describing the calls as “isolated actions” and “local initiatives” that go against the profession's responsibility to safeguard public health.

Still, they acknowledge that the mood among pharmacists is unusually tense. On 18 September, more than 85 percent of pharmacies closed their doors and staff took to the streets in large numbers.

The protests were fuelled by anger over looming financial losses, triggered by a reduction in commercial discounts on generic drugs and another round of price cuts on medicines.

Philippe Besset, president of the majority union, the Fédération des pharmaciens d'officine (FSPF), urged his colleagues to resist such tactics.

“We shouldn't embark on individual actions that risk turning public opinion against us, especially when it is currently on our side,” he said.

While he acknowledged that boycotts may seem like “a way to keep up the pressure,” he warned they could ultimately backfire.

Cyril Colombani, spokesperson for the Union of Pharmacists' Syndicates (Uspo), admitted the leadership was struggling to contain grassroots frustration.

“We're being overtaken by our base,” he said. “The call to boycott is spreading like wildfire. Pharmacists are at breaking point – some are even saying they don't want to vaccinate against flu anymore.”

The suggestion of a vaccine boycott has also sparked outrage beyond pharmacy circles.

Thierry Hulot, president of Leem, the employers' federation representing France's pharmaceutical industry, branded the idea “irresponsible".

Speaking at a press conference this week, he added: “I don't believe for one second that my fellow pharmacists, who like me swore the Hippocratic oath, would stoop to playing this pitiful game.”

For now, it appears the majority of pharmacists' leaders remain firmly opposed to vaccine boycotts, preferring to keep the focus on negotiating with the government over financial reforms.

