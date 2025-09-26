ModernGhana logo
Ghana, Antigua and Barbuda seal visa waiver agreement

Headlines
FRI, 26 SEP 2025
Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa[left] and Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister, H.E. E.P. Chet Greene

Ghana has signed a visa waiver agreement with the twin-island Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda, removing the pre-travel visa requirement for short visits by citizens of both countries.

The pact, concluded on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, was signed by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Antigua and Barbuda’s Foreign Minister, H.E. E.P. Chet Greene.

In a social media post on Thursday, September 25, Mr. Ablakwa said the John Mahama–led National Democratic Congress administration remains committed to adding more value to the Ghanaian passport.

“This is the 10th visa waiver agreement secured for Ghanaians since I assumed office as Foreign Minister.

“The Mahama administration is deliberate about adding more value to the Ghanaian passport, projecting our image in the comity of nations, and enhancing the travel experience of Ghanaians as we boost trade, tourism, and, in this particular instance, connect us to our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean,” he wrote.

Antigua and Barbuda, whose capital is St. John’s, is known for its white-sand beaches, vibrant culture, and yachting hubs.

The country gained independence in 1981, with an economy heavily reliant on tourism and offshore financial services.

Key attractions include Antigua’s 365 beaches, Nelson’s Dockyard, and Barbuda’s Frigate Bird Sanctuary.

