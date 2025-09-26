ModernGhana logo
Let’s Discuss For The Future Organization and Soles of Hope’s Back-to-School Drive in Ankaful, Central Region

FRI, 26 SEP 2025

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, something remarkable happened in Ankaful, a small fishing town in Ghana’s Central Region. For The Future (FTF) Organization, working in partnership with Soles of Hope and several civic groups, led a Back-to-School outreach at Fort Amsterdam M/A Basic School that has quickly become the talk of the town.

I covered the story with the eyes of an Accra Street Journal reporter, and what I saw wasn’t just charity at work — it was a carefully organized exercise in community building, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Beyond Giving, Building Futures

The initiative, themed “Back to School, with Joy and Hope,” aimed to support more than 300 children in a community where families often struggle to balance fishing livelihoods with the cost of education. School uniforms, shoes, water bottles, lip balms, coloring books, pencils, textbooks, school bags, and other essentials were distributed. The classrooms themselves were refurbished — painted afresh, fitted with new whiteboards, and stocked with wooden shelves and cabinets.

It was refreshing to see not just materials being handed out, but environments being reshaped to inspire children. As one teacher told my reporter, “This program didn’t just give us supplies. It gave our children a reason to look forward to school again.”

A Partnership with Layers

FTF Organization and Soles of Hope led the effort, but the true strength of the outreach was in the coalition they built. Libraries Without Walls brought literacy sessions; Nkosuo Green Initiative turned climate education into storytelling and role play; Disability Lens promoted inclusivity and awareness; and nurses from the University of Cape Coast, volunteering through Soles of Hope, delivered vital health education.

What struck me most was the integration of these different strands. Education was not treated as a single subject but as a tapestry woven from literacy, sustainability, health, and empathy.

Volunteers as Catalysts

More than 40 young people from all the organizations poured their energy into the event. Watching them engage with the children — painting walls, leading songs, distributing books — underscored the role of Ghana’s youth in shaping civic life. The message was clear: change does not always need to come from government; it can be sparked by coalitions of committed citizens.

The Bigger Picture

Why does this matter? Because Ankaful is not unique. Many communities across Ghana face the same mix of educational need and environmental vulnerability. Programs like this show what can happen when nonprofits, professionals, and volunteers collaborate with focus and creativity.

For families burdened by costs, this outreach lifted weight off their shoulders. For children, it renewed excitement to return to school. For teachers, it restored morale. And for all of us watching, it was a reminder that true development begins in classrooms, with children who feel valued.

Final Thoughts

As a columnist, I don’t just want to report this; I want to provoke thought. If these organizations can marshal resources and vision to make such a difference in one school, imagine what could happen if we scaled this across the country. What would it take? What role could businesses, local authorities, and ordinary citizens play?

That’s the conversation I’d like us to have. Because while smiling children in Ankaful wore their new uniforms proudly this week, the bigger story is about whether we, as a nation, are willing to build sustainable models of educational support.

This column only scratches the surface. For the full story, with detailed reporting and more insights from the event, I encourage you to read the comprehensive feature on Accra Street Journal, Click Here

Samuel Kwame Boadu
Samuel Kwame Boadu, © 2025

Entrepreneur | Digital Strategist | Contributor on Business, Health, Sports & Innovation in Ghana. More Samuel Kwame Boadu is a Ghanaian entrepreneur, writer, and digital consultant passionate about creating impactful stories and business solutions. He is the Founder & CEO of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, a dynamic company with subsidiaries in digital marketing, logistics, publishing, and risk management.

Through his publishing arm, SamBoad Publishing, Samuel oversees five fast-growing online news platforms—Accra Sports News, SKB Journal and Accra Street Journal. Collectively, these platforms deliver business insights, health updates, innovation trends, sports news, and in-depth analysis tailored to readers in Ghana and across Africa.

As a writer on Modern Ghana, Samuel brings a consultant’s voice to journalism. His articles are not only informative but also solution-driven, tackling issues such as Ghana’s insurance penetration gap, healthcare access, business growth strategies, sports insights and the digital economy. He has a knack for breaking down complex subjects into clear, relatable insights—earning him recognition as both a storyteller and thought leader.

Beyond publishing, Samuel has worked with top brands in insurance, health, and pharmaceuticals as a digital marketing consultant, helping them craft strategies that merge storytelling with measurable growth.

For Samuel, writing is more than reporting facts—it’s about shaping conversations and driving change. He believes journalism should inform, challenge, and inspire readers to take action, whether in business, career, or personal life.

📌 Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu on Modern Ghana for authoritative editorials, deep dives, and thought-provoking commentary on Ghanaian and African business, health, and innovation landscapes. Follow Samuel Kwame Boadu too on all socials with name Samuel Kwame Boadu or @iamsamboadColumn: Samuel Kwame Boadu

