Let’s Discuss For The Future Organization and Soles of Hope’s Back-to-School Drive in Ankaful, Central Region

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, something remarkable happened in Ankaful, a small fishing town in Ghana’s Central Region. For The Future (FTF) Organization, working in partnership with Soles of Hope and several civic groups, led a Back-to-School outreach at Fort Amsterdam M/A Basic School that has quickly become the talk of the town.

I covered the story with the eyes of an Accra Street Journal reporter, and what I saw wasn’t just charity at work — it was a carefully organized exercise in community building, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Beyond Giving, Building Futures

The initiative, themed “Back to School, with Joy and Hope,” aimed to support more than 300 children in a community where families often struggle to balance fishing livelihoods with the cost of education. School uniforms, shoes, water bottles, lip balms, coloring books, pencils, textbooks, school bags, and other essentials were distributed. The classrooms themselves were refurbished — painted afresh, fitted with new whiteboards, and stocked with wooden shelves and cabinets.

It was refreshing to see not just materials being handed out, but environments being reshaped to inspire children. As one teacher told my reporter, “This program didn’t just give us supplies. It gave our children a reason to look forward to school again.”

A Partnership with Layers

FTF Organization and Soles of Hope led the effort, but the true strength of the outreach was in the coalition they built. Libraries Without Walls brought literacy sessions; Nkosuo Green Initiative turned climate education into storytelling and role play; Disability Lens promoted inclusivity and awareness; and nurses from the University of Cape Coast, volunteering through Soles of Hope, delivered vital health education.

What struck me most was the integration of these different strands. Education was not treated as a single subject but as a tapestry woven from literacy, sustainability, health, and empathy.

Volunteers as Catalysts

More than 40 young people from all the organizations poured their energy into the event. Watching them engage with the children — painting walls, leading songs, distributing books — underscored the role of Ghana’s youth in shaping civic life. The message was clear: change does not always need to come from government; it can be sparked by coalitions of committed citizens.

The Bigger Picture

Why does this matter? Because Ankaful is not unique. Many communities across Ghana face the same mix of educational need and environmental vulnerability. Programs like this show what can happen when nonprofits, professionals, and volunteers collaborate with focus and creativity.

For families burdened by costs, this outreach lifted weight off their shoulders. For children, it renewed excitement to return to school. For teachers, it restored morale. And for all of us watching, it was a reminder that true development begins in classrooms, with children who feel valued.

Final Thoughts

As a columnist, I don’t just want to report this; I want to provoke thought. If these organizations can marshal resources and vision to make such a difference in one school, imagine what could happen if we scaled this across the country. What would it take? What role could businesses, local authorities, and ordinary citizens play?

That’s the conversation I’d like us to have. Because while smiling children in Ankaful wore their new uniforms proudly this week, the bigger story is about whether we, as a nation, are willing to build sustainable models of educational support.

This column only scratches the surface. For the full story, with detailed reporting and more insights from the event, I encourage you to read the comprehensive feature on Accra Street Journal, Click Here