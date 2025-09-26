Justice Deferred, Legacy Betrayed: A Civic Mandate to Prosecute Ken Ofori-Atta

⚖️ This civic article is a clarion call—anchored in moral urgency, ceremonial dignity, and the collective will of the people. It delivers a piercing critique of Ghana’s unequal legal architecture, exposing the systemic biases that shield power while punishing vulnerability. Through strategic recommendations and an uncompromising demand for accountability, it charts a path from deferred justice to democratic renewal. This is not mere commentary—it is a mandate. A blueprint for action. A voice for those long silenced by impunity.

In the sacred covenant between Ghana’s institutions and its people, justice is not a privilege of the powerful—it is the inheritance of the humble. Yet today, that inheritance is being trampled. As Ken Ofori-Atta, former Finance Minister, remains shielded from prosecution despite being declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), the silence from ORAL, the Attorney-General Hon. Dominic Akumperi Ayine, and former President John Mahama is not just troubling—it is historically damning.

🧭 A Trail of Economic Betrayal

Ken Ofori-Atta’s tenure left behind a legacy of economic wounds and civic betrayal:

💰 Agyapa Royalties Deal: A secretive attempt to mortgage Ghana’s gold royalties through offshore entities, bypassing transparency and parliamentary oversight.

⚡ PDS Scandal: A fraudulent concession of ECG to Power Distribution Services, built on forged guarantees and procedural deceit.

💸 Pensioners’ Haircut: Under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, thousands of elderly citizens had their life savings slashed—some reportedly dying from the trauma. This was not policy; it was ceremonial cruelty.

📉 Currency Collapse & Debt Spiral: The cedi’s freefall, reckless borrowing, and IMF bailouts were symptoms of deeper mismanagement and fiscal opacity.

🩺 Medical Absence & Evasion: After being summoned by the OSP, Ofori-Atta remained abroad for months. His wife later confirmed surgery, but the timing and silence raised civic suspicion.

🚨 A Call for Immediate Prosecution

Ghanaians are tired of selective justice. In a system where the poor are jailed for stealing cassava, plantain, or a goat, the elite walk free after looting billions. This is not law—it is ceremonial injustice.

We demand that:

Ken Ofori-Atta be extradited immediately through full diplomatic and legal channels.

The Attorney-General and ORAL issue a joint prosecutorial mandate, with timelines and civic oversight.

The NDC leadership publicly affirm their commitment to justice, not just reform.

The OSP engage international law enforcement, including the FBI, to ensure no sanctuary for fugitives.

🛡️ Recommendations for Prosecution at All Costs

To restore legitimacy, Ghana must:

Establish a Civic Tribunal for Economic Crimes, with ceremonial oversight and public transparency.

Create a Legacy Accountability Taskforce, blending legal experts, civic advocates, and traditional leaders.

Launch a National Scroll of Justice, documenting unresolved high-profile cases and tracking institutional responses.

Mobilize youth brigades and coalition elders to monitor proceedings and demand updates.

🗣️ The People Speak: Justice Now

This is not vengeance—it is moral repair. If Mahama, Ayine, and the NDC fail to act, they will not only lose political credibility—they will be remembered as guardians of impunity. Posterity will not forgive silence.

“When the rich steal the future and the poor are jailed for hunger, the land itself mourns.”

Let this moment be marked by banners of resolve and scrolls of remembrance. Let Kwabeng and Atiwa West rise not only for ecological healing but for civic restoration.

🕊️ Legacy Is Watching

This is not just about Ken Ofori-Atta. It is about whether Ghana’s institutions can rise above partisanship and perform their sacred duty. It is about whether our children will inherit a republic of truth or a nation of excuses.

Justice delayed is not just justice denied—it is legacy betrayed.

🛡️ Youth Pledge Scroll for Civic Justice

The Shield of Our Generation: A Pledge for Justice and Legacy

Opening Invocation:

We, the youth of Ghana, rise not in anger but in ancestral duty. We pledge not in silence, but in scrolls of remembrance. We speak not for vengeance, but for justice—firm, fair, and enduring.

✊🏾 Our Pledge

We pledge to remember the pensioners whose savings were slashed,

The farmers whose futures were mortgaged,

The workers whose dignity was traded for debt,

And the children whose inheritance was stolen in silence.

We pledge to stand against selective justice—

Where the cassava thief is jailed with haste,

But the architect of billion-cedi betrayal walks free.

We pledge to demand accountability from every leader,

To call for the prosecution of Ken Ofori-Atta,

And to hold ORAL, the Attorney-General, and the NDC to their sacred duty.

We pledge to raise banners, scrolls, and voices—

In Kwabeng, Atiwa West, and across the land.

We will not forget. We will not be silenced.

🕊️ Closing Benediction

*May our pledge be a shield for the voiceless,

A scroll for the forgotten,

And a torch for the generations to come.

Justice delayed is not just justice denied

It is legacy betrayed.

And we, the youth, shall not betray our legacy.*

Retired Senior Citizen

Ceremonial Civic Education Advocate | Heritage Shield Ghana

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]