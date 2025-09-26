Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his boss' money

Police in the Central Region have arrested a 35-year-old man, Benjamin Owusu, for staging a robbery and kidnap in a desperate attempt to conceal the embezzlement of his employer’s funds.

Owusu, who initially presented himself as a victim, was arrested on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, after investigations revealed glaring inconsistencies in his account. He is currently in custody at the Central East Regional Police Command and faces prosecution for fabricating a crime.

According to police reports, Owusu phoned in around 3 a.m. on September 3, claiming he was under attack at his Fijai residence near Kasoa. When officers arrived, he was nowhere to be found. Instead, they discovered bloodstains on his bedroom floor, raising fears he had been harmed. Samples taken to the police forensic laboratory later tested negative for human blood.

It emerged that Owusu had slaughtered a duck and smeared its blood on the floor to create the impression of a violent attack. He abandoned the SIM card he used to send a distress message but later replaced it and made calls traced to Elubo in the Western Region. Police intelligence eventually led to his arrest at a hideout in Akatamanso, Ashanti Region.

After his arrest, Owusu reportedly confessed to staging the crime because he could not account for money entrusted to him by his employer. The police have confirmed preparations are underway to put him before court.