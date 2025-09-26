Three dead, one missing in galamsey pit collapse at Twifo Mampong

Tragedy struck at Twifo Mampong in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region when an illegal mining pit caved in during the early hours of Thursday, September 25, 2025, killing three young men.

The victims were among five youngsters who had sneaked into the pit under cover of darkness to engage in illegal mining. The pit collapsed around 1 a.m., trapping four of them. One of their colleagues, who was operating a pumping machine nearby, managed to escape and quickly raised the alarm.

After hours of frantic rescue efforts, led by the Twifo Praso District Police Command with support from District Chief Executive Isaac Yawson, NADMO officials, and the Ghana National Fire Service, three bodies were retrieved. Efforts are still underway to recover the fourth missing body.

The incident has once again highlighted the deadly risks associated with galamsey, which continues to claim lives despite nationwide campaigns against the practice.