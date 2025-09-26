ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Three dead, one missing in galamsey pit collapse at Twifo Mampong

  Fri, 26 Sep 2025
Tragedy Three dead, one missing in galamsey pit collapse at Twifo Mampong
FRI, 26 SEP 2025

Tragedy struck at Twifo Mampong in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region when an illegal mining pit caved in during the early hours of Thursday, September 25, 2025, killing three young men.

The victims were among five youngsters who had sneaked into the pit under cover of darkness to engage in illegal mining. The pit collapsed around 1 a.m., trapping four of them. One of their colleagues, who was operating a pumping machine nearby, managed to escape and quickly raised the alarm.

After hours of frantic rescue efforts, led by the Twifo Praso District Police Command with support from District Chief Executive Isaac Yawson, NADMO officials, and the Ghana National Fire Service, three bodies were retrieved. Efforts are still underway to recover the fourth missing body.

The incident has once again highlighted the deadly risks associated with galamsey, which continues to claim lives despite nationwide campaigns against the practice.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council

55 minutes ago

Full text President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA [Full text] President Mahama addresses 80th UNGA

1 hour ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 26 Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 26

1 hour ago

UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama

1 hour ago

50-year-oldwoman jailed two years for defrauding sevenpeopleof rent 50-year-old woman jailed two years for defrauding seven people of rent

1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia pledges welfare system for NPP members, says no more ‘adidigya’ or ‘meny...

2 hours ago

Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his boss money Kasoa: Man arrested for faking robbery, kidnap to cover up embezzlement of his b...

2 hours ago

NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwakye Ofosu NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwak...

2 hours ago

Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities at UNGA80 Mahama reaffirms Ghana’s backing for Palestine, calls for end to Gaza atrocities...

2 hours ago

Kidi and Late Daddy Lumba KiDi shares his biggest musical regret

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line