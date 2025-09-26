NPP’s Gaza criticism shows ‘shallow appreciation’ of global affairs – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has dismissed claims that President John Dramani Mahama's remarks on the Gaza conflict mark a departure from Ghana's longstanding neutral foreign policy, describing the Minority's concerns as “shallow appreciation” of international relations.

The Minority had earlier warned that recent comments by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa could undermine Ghana's reputation as a neutral and principled voice in global affairs.

But President Mahama, in his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, called for an end to what he described as crimes being committed against Palestinians in Gaza. He urged world leaders not to shy away from naming the atrocities for what they are and criticised the reluctance of the global body to confront the crisis directly.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Thursday, September 25, Kwakye Ofosu questioned the opposition's consistency, pointing out that former President Akufo-Addo had openly declared Ghana's support for Israel and Ukraine at the UNGA during his tenure.

“Sometime last year or the year before, when former President Akufo-Addo stood at the UNGA and boldly declared that Ghana stood with Israel and Ukraine, was that not taking sides? Did the principles the NPP is now espousing apply to Akufo-Addo?” he asked.

He described the Minority's stance as an attempt to politicise a humanitarian crisis, stressing that Ghana's position is consistent with global consensus.

“There is broad international agreement on Gaza. 157 countries have recognised Palestine. Major powers like the UK, Canada, Australia, and France have all called for an end to the conflict,” he emphasised.

Reaffirming Ghana's support for a two-state solution and its rejection of human rights violations, Kwakye Ofosu said President Mahama's address was both morally and diplomatically sound.

“Ghana is simply reiterating its commitment to a speedy resolution of the conflict, respect for the rights of Palestinians, and an end to collective punishment. That's not partisanship — that's international responsibility,” he said.

He further accused the NPP of nitpicking and using foreign policy for political gain.

“The NPP clearly is out there to do politics. Unfortunately, their position on this matter is shallow and displays a complete misunderstanding of global affairs — that is, if they are genuine at all and not just being opportunistic,” he added.

-citinewsroom