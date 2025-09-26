SOS Ghana, partners push to end physical punishment of children in Adaklu

SOS Children’s Villages Ghana has held a two-day workshop in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region to strengthen the capacity of civil society organisations (CSOs) and local partners to advocate against physical punishment of children and promote positive parenting.

The training, organised under the NORAD Project, equipped stakeholders with tools to influence behaviour change among parents and caregivers, while also strengthening advocacy for child protection. The five-year initiative is being implemented across four regions and five districts in Ghana, engaging CSOs, traditional leaders, religious institutions, law enforcement, and local government agencies to collectively challenge harmful social norms that normalise violence against children.

Edith Efua Chidi, Manager for Advocacy, Communications and Brand at SOS Ghana, stressed that physical punishment damages children’s self-esteem without correcting behaviour. She said the campaign would focus on reshaping parental attitudes through education. “When parents show children they are loved, the children tend to avoid wrongdoing to maintain that trust. But children who feel unwanted often misbehave as a way of seeking attention,” she explained.

According to a needs assessment in Adaklu, 85 percent of children have suffered some form of physical punishment, a figure Madam Chidi described as “unacceptably high.” The project, she said, would run community campaigns and rely on institutions such as the Department of Social Welfare and the police to enforce child protection laws.

Gloria Emeka, National Advocacy Advisor at SOS Ghana, underscored the importance of collaboration, noting: “Advocacy is not a one-off journey. It requires collective effort from diverse partners who believe in child protection.”

Martina Deri, Project Coordinator for the NORAD Project, outlined its wider scope, targeting 2,000 caregivers and 16,000 children in the Volta, Greater Accra, Bono East, and Central Regions. She said the project also seeks to prevent unnecessary family separations, pointing out that poverty remains a major cause of such breakups.

Suzan Termley Akortia, District Director of Social Welfare in Adaklu, described physical punishment in the district as pervasive, citing disturbing practices such as beating children with sticks or using hot objects. She appealed to parents to embrace corrective methods that protect children’s health and dignity.

Traditional and religious leaders also pledged support. Togbe Amafu of Adaklu Waya urged parents to raise their children with love, noting that while corporal punishment was common in the past, modern knowledge shows there are better ways to guide children. Quoting an Ewe adage, he cautioned against starving children as punishment: “You don’t cane a child and cane his or her tummy too.”

Although young people were not included in the workshop due to planning limitations, Madam Chidi assured that they would be engaged in future activities. Adolescents had already participated in the project’s needs assessment, which confirmed the high prevalence of physical punishment in the area.

The initiative is expected to reduce violence against children, promote safer homes, and build a stronger national advocacy movement for child protection, driven by CSOs and community leaders.