Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 26

  Fri, 26 Sep 2025
FRI, 26 SEP 2025

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled power outages in parts of the Central and Greater Accra regions on Friday, September 26, 2025, to allow for critical maintenance works designed to improve service delivery.

In the Central Region, power will be cut between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. in Yamoransa, Sammy Otoo SHS, Kobina Ansah and nearby areas. Communities including Larota, Fiifi Pratt, Millennium Junction, Nyanyano township, Kakraba, Ojobi, Akraman, Breku township, Senya township, Bonsuoku, Bontroase, Fetteh township and surrounding localities will also be affected.

In Greater Accra, the planned exercise will affect Tuba, Kokrobite, Old Bortianor, Old Aplaku and adjoining communities, where residents will be without power from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ECG has clarified that a separate outage currently affecting parts of the Tema Region is unrelated to the scheduled works. Areas hit include CAC, Emef's Estates, Site A, IMAH, NIB Flats, Korean Church, Pumping Station, Community 3 and Devtraco Estates (Horizon Court). The company attributed the disruption to vehicles colliding with overhead lines and cable faults.

“ECG wishes to assure affected customers that our engineers are working to fix the poles and restore supply as soon as possible. ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers,” the utility provider said in a statement.

The company has intensified maintenance operations in recent months, citing its determination to improve network reliability and minimize unexpected blackouts nationwide.

Just in....

