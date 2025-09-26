ModernGhana logo
STU Governing Council Chairman Engages Convocation

FRI, 26 SEP 2025

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Sunyani Technical University (STU), Prof. Samuel Awuah-Nyamekye, has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming STU into a leading hub of academic excellence in Ghana and beyond.

He emphasized that the reconstituted Council is focused on attracting and retaining high-quality academic and administrative staff to support this vision.

Strategic agenda
Speaking at a meeting with Convocation at the K. Nsiah-Gyabaah Auditorium, Prof. Awuah-Nyamekye outlined key aspects of his strategic agenda. A major priority, he noted, is building the capacity of academic staff to secure and effectively manage research grants, given their wide-ranging benefits.

"Grantsmanship is a holistic endeavor—it promotes the professional development of academic and administrative staff, research assistants, students, and even contributes to infrastructural growth," he stated.

To support this, he announced plans to introduce regular in-service training programs to enhance research competencies and encourage publication in reputable journals.

“The cumulative effect will be an increase in the number of Professors, Associate Professors, and Senior Lecturers. Currently, STU has only 12 Associate Professors. By the end of my tenure, I aim for the University to have at least 10 full Professors and an additional 10 Associate Professors,” he added.

Prof. Awuah-Nyamekye also highlighted the importance of strengthening the University’s Library. He proposed updating its collection with modern academic resources and establishing partnerships with well-equipped libraries globally to provide access to additional books and journals.

Doctor of Technology
He further disclosed that plans are underway for the introduction of a Doctor of Technology (D-Tech) program in each faculty—an advanced qualification equivalent to a PhD.

“Above all, unity of purpose is essential. Without it, we risk failure. We must remain united, focused, and committed to the development of the University,” he emphasized.

During the open forum, the Vice-Chancellor, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah assured staff that measures are being implemented to address the shortage of office space for academic personnel. On the issue of inadequate lecture halls, he expressed optimism that the ongoing Science Park project will help alleviate the challenge once completed.

Also in attendance were the Pro-Vice Chancellor and Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to Egypt, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah; the Registrar, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour; and the Director of Finance, Mr. Thomas Kwarfo.

