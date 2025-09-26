UNGA: Africa is catalyst for systemic change – President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that Africa is no longer a bystander in world affairs but a transformative force shaping the global economic, political, and ecological order.

Delivering his address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, President Mahama said Africa’s resilience and demographic strength positioned the continent as a central pillar of systemic change.

“Already today, Africa is a catalyst for human potential and development, as well as for economic reform and ecological stability. Africa is a catalyst for systemic change,” he told the Assembly.

He cautioned that outdated stereotypes rooted in history continued to distort global perceptions of Africa. “If this reality – which is fact-based and straightforward – seems provocative or unsettling, perhaps it's because you're viewing it through the lens of centuries of racism, colonialism, imperialism, and the resulting implicit bias,” he said.

Pointing to Ghana’s recent recovery, President Mahama said Africa had consistently demonstrated its ability to rebound from crises. He credited his administration’s economic reset agenda with sharply reducing inflation in eight months, stabilising the cedi, and restoring investor confidence.

Africa’s population dynamics, he said, placed the continent at the heart of the world’s future. With one-third of global youth expected to live in Africa by 2050, he described the continent as a “powerhouse for innovation, creativity, and growth.”

The President pressed for reforms in international governance, stressing that Africa deserved a permanent seat at the UN Security Council and a fairer role in global decision-making. He also criticised the current global financial architecture, describing it as “rigged against Africa,” and urged African nations to assert sovereignty over their resources.

“The days of parceling out vast concession areas to foreign interests for exploitation must come to an end. We will continue to welcome foreign investment, but we must negotiate better for a bigger share of the natural resources that belong to us,” he stated.

Turning to global challenges, President Mahama argued that Africa bore a disproportionate burden of climate change, migration, and conflict, despite contributing far less to the problems. He urged the international community to view Africa not through the lens of poverty and instability, but through its resilience and promise.

“We are tired of not being represented in ways that reveal the richness and complexity of our history or acknowledge all that we have overcome to arrive here, in this liminal space of untold possibilities,” he declared.

President Mahama concluded by urging the world to recognise Africa’s transformative role, stressing that empowering the continent would mean progress for all humanity.