Mahama’s 80th UNGA speech most blunt since Mugabe’s 2007 address — Ras Mubarak

A leading member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ras Mubarak, has praised President John Dramani Mahama’s address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The former Kumbungu Member of Parliament described the speech as the most blunt and moving by an African leader since the late Robert Mugabe’s fiery 2007 UNGA appearance.

In a social media post on Thursday, September 25, Mubarak highlighted the President’s solidarity with Cuba, his condemnation of the United States for denying visas to the Palestinian delegation, and his plan to table a motion for reparations for the injustices of slavery, among other bold positions.

“Simply wow. This is the most moving John Dramani Mahama speech and arguably the most blunt since Robert Mugabe’s infamous UNGA speech in 2007.

“Kudos, Mr. President. It was a bold stand against all the bullying and nonsense that’s been going on… The call on African states to take charge of their natural resources, the call for proper representation where women’s voices are counted and heard, and his push to reset the UN. Simply put, it was a compelling Pan-African speech,” the post read.

When President Mahama took the podium in New York, he not only demanded a permanent African seat on the UN Security Council but also proposed a mechanism to check the abuse of veto power and urged that the General Assembly be given authority to override a veto.

Mr. Mahama further reminded the UN of its historical failures, citing the collapse of the League of Nations and warning that similar conditions are emerging as Israel and Russia wage unprovoked wars without consequence.