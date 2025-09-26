Mahama demands UN reforms, permanent African seat on security council

President John Dramani Mahama has delivered a powerful call for sweeping reforms at the United Nations, insisting that Africa deserves permanent representation on the Security Council and describing the current global order as “rigged against Africa.”

Addressing the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2025, President Mahama said the continent’s demographic weight, economic potential, and resilience made its underrepresentation indefensible.

“The future is African,” he told world leaders. “If this were true, and was the case, a continent as large as Africa with its numerous UN member states would have at least one permanent seat on the Security Council. We also believe that veto power should not be restricted to only five nations, nor should it be absolute.”

Mahama argued that the UN structure, designed 80 years ago, no longer reflected global realities. At its founding in 1945, only four African countries – Egypt, Ethiopia, Liberia and South Africa – were members, a legacy he attributed to “the partitioning and formal colonisation of the African continent” during the 1884 Berlin Conference.

Drawing parallels with Ghana’s recent recovery under his administration, the President said Africa’s resilience had been consistently underestimated. He cited Ghana’s inflation drop from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 11.5 percent in August 2025, the cedi’s recognition as “the best-performing currency in the world at one point” by Bloomberg, improved sovereign credit ratings, and investor confidence boosted by the government’s 24-hour economy policy.

Just as Ghana had reset its economy, he said, the UN needed a recalibration after eight decades of existence. With membership nearly quadrupling since its founding and geopolitical realities shifting, he stressed that Africa’s exclusion from permanent decision-making was no longer tenable.

Mahama also called for reforms to the global financial system, describing it as “structured against Africa.” He urged greater African representation in multilateral institutions and sovereignty over natural resources, warning against lopsided concession agreements that benefited foreign powers more than Africans.

On conflicts, the President reiterated Ghana’s long-standing support for Palestinian statehood and a two-state solution, making clear it “would not be a reward for Hamas” but rather relief for civilians enduring “collective punishment.” Condemning the situation in Gaza, he declared: “The crimes in Gaza must stop.”

He turned attention to Sudan, where “twelve million people have had to flee their homes,” describing it as “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.” He urged the international community to show the same urgency in supporting Sudanese refugees as it did with Ukrainians.

Mahama further announced that Ghana, as “the African champion on reparations,” would table a motion recognising the transatlantic slave trade as “the greatest crime against humanity,” noting that over 12.5 million Africans were forcibly transported to build the wealth of Western nations.

He also renewed calls for the lifting of the blockade on Cuba, which he hailed as “a faithful friend of Africa” whose people “shed their blood on African soil in the fight against apartheid.”

On climate change and migration, Mahama reminded the Assembly that while the global north emits 75 percent more greenhouse gases than the south, Africa bears the harsher consequences due to limited resources. “When the desert encroaches on our villages and towns and they become unliveable, we are forced to flee,” he said, warning against the normalisation of “cruelty, hatred, xenophobia and racism” toward migrants.

The President also pushed for stronger representation of women in global leadership. He congratulated the UNGA President for being “the fifth woman to hold this distinction” and celebrated Ghana’s Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as “the first woman Vice President of Ghana.”

“Now every Ghanaian girl knows the heights to which she can ascend,” he said, adding that Ghana looked forward to seeing a woman serve as UN Secretary-General in the near future.