Is Mr Suhuyini Joking or Jiving about the Myth of a Mahama Galamsey Fight?

If there equally existed the same environmentally destructive activities of Galamsey at the genocidal magnitude that prevails in most of the Akan-dominated southern-half of the country in the northern-half of the country, Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, the National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament for Tamale-North Constituency, would not be making the sort of noetic and reckless comments praising the unconscionable Galamsey-promoting President John “Ouagadougou-Nkonfem Flying” Dramani Mahama that have been attributed to the Mahama-hand-feeding Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways (See “Mahama's galamsey fight is thoughtful and structured, unlike Akufo-Addo's failed ban — Suhuyini” Modernghana.com 9/12/25).

It is quite easily obvious that the Northern-SADA-dominated Mahama 2.0 regime is inexorably hellbent on the total destruction of Akan Culture and Civilization, thus the flat and the adamant refusal of Yagbonwura Tumtumba Kwame Gonja to issue an Executive Emergency Order immediately banning the environmentally genocidal activities of Galamsey. Not that any studious observer of Fourth Republican Ghanaian Political Culture expected any intellectually meaningful or progressive discourse or language to slip out of the mouth of the former career Radio Disc-Jockey or rural Tamale newscaster.

Not very many years ago, for example, this extremely poor excuse of a devout Muslim sat in on a current affairs radio program somewhere in our nation’s capital of Accra, intensely fixated on the sexuality and the color of the undies of a far more renowned and popular female Ghanaian broadcast journalist, instead of helping to tackle the countless number of problems and far more serious and significant myriad issues in dire need of solutions verging on our collective national development giving us headaches and heartaches. Which may very well explain the fact that even having been a career politician for approximately some 20 years, or perhaps even a considerably more, Alhaji Suhuyini still finds himself playing ministerial second-banana to just about any also-run or nondescript substantive cabinet appointee, including even a professional thief and a certified plagiarist like Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the present Mahama-appointed Education Minister who, as Labor and Employment Minister in the previous Mahama 1.0 regime, criminally engineered the $72 million (USD) mega-heist at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

That is the real institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress for you, Dear Reader, the garish and the unconscionable flaunting of morally and professionally irredeemable mediocrity. And by the way, contrary to what he would have a remarkable majority of Ghanaian citizens believe, when it comes to the age-old Galamsey Fight, absolutely none of our Five, so far, Fourth Republican Presidents comes anywhere close to the historically unprecedented track record of both the immediate successor and the predecessor of the Ballot-Snatching President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama. To be certain, the cause of the seemingly intractable Galamsey Fight has almost exclusively and indisputably been solely because of the kleptocratic and the nation-wrecking promotion of Illegal Small-Scale Mining by the most vision-bereft Ghanaian leader in the postcolonial era, namely, the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region.

For this veritable Muslim Pretender and opportunistic Hajj-promoting scam-artist - none of Mr. Mahama’s children bear any “Christian Name” - the preservation of our nation’s environmental resources for the maximum and the most progressive benefit today’s generation and posterity takes a back seat to the avaricious greed of thoroughgoing corrupt politicians like Messrs. Mahama, Sammy Gyamfi, Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia and Suhuyini, a bunch of morally bankrupt politicians who have absolutely no qualms about the Live-Cremation of some of their colleagues, as a surefire means of filling the coffers of the so-called Ghana GoldBod and, in effect the pockets, wallets and the bank accounts, both at home and offshore, of their corporate cronies at the expense of the average Ghanaian citizen and taxpayer, even as Retired Associate Supreme Court Justice Jones Mawulorm Dotse noted quite a while back.

You see, what we have in the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress-sponsored Mahama Posse are Killer Politicians of the insufferable level of the “Swollen-Shoot” canker that has afflicted the Ghanaian Cocoa Farmer, largely Akan, for generations. If Nana Akufo-Addo’s short-lived Emergency Declaration prohibiting the environmentally genocidal activities of Galamsey had not been sustainable in the long haul, this was fundamentally because of the wantonly criminal promotion of a desperately failed Candidate-General Mahama scandalously undermining the otherwise yeomanly efforts of both his successor and his predecessor - the Tik Tok and other Social Media records of Kwame Gonja’s relentless underground promotion of Galamsey activities are readily accessible via the Internet and defy any frivolous argumentation.

Indeed, were he a politician of credibility and moral integrity, Mr. Suhuyini would also have frankly and boldly acknowledged that for the two-year period that former President Akufo-Addo placed an Emergency Ban on Galamsey, the country’s waterbodies began to recover some of their pristine coloration and almost became potable again. That is, until a politically mischievous megalomaniacal President Mahama made the criminally reckless argument regarding the environmentally destructive activities of Galamsey being the only reliable alternative to the acute dearth or shortage of employment opportunities for the teeming army of Ghanaian youths, whom a scandalously President Mahama had, by the way, also jealously and wickedly denied a Tuition-Free Access to Senior High, Technical, Vocational and STEM Education, so as make our youths better able to effectively compete on both the Local and the International Labor Market.

So, really, what “thoughtful” approach to the Galamsey Menace or Fight could Mr. Suhuyini be talking about on behalf of his prime benefactor, when just recently, Mr. Mahama heretically reminded a huge crowd of party members, supporters and sympathizers, in the Greater-Accra District of Osu, that those calling for the immediate and the summary cessation of the booming Galamsey Industry were blindly and foolishly not thinking about the next General Election in December 2028?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]