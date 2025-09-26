ModernGhana logo
UN founding charter outdated, needs reset on representation — Mahama

FRI, 26 SEP 2025
President John Dramani Mahama has urged the United Nations to reform its structures and give Africa a permanent seat on the Security Council, saying the organisation’s founding charter no longer reflects today’s world.

He said the UN was created 80 years ago when most African countries were under colonial rule, leaving the continent without a voice in the global order.

Since then, the President noted, the number of member states has almost quadrupled and the realities of power have shifted, yet the system of representation remains frozen in time.

Speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, September 25, Mr. Mahama argued that the Security Council’s current set-up contradicts the very principles of equality on which the UN was founded.

“The UN founding charter is outdated when it comes to representation. [If the principle of sovereign equality of all members is to mean anything], a continent as large as Africa with its numerous UN member states would have at least one permanent seat on the Security Council,” said Mr. Mahama.

He further stated that the veto system, which gives five nations sweeping power over global decisions, should also be reconsidered, noting that no single country should have the ability to block international action to serve its own interests.

“There must be a mechanism for the General Assembly to challenge a veto. No single nation should be able to exercise an absolute veto to serve its own interests in a conflict,” he noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

