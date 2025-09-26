It's time for Africa to exercise sovereignty over its natural resources — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has urged African nations to take full control of their natural resources to generate the revenue needed to improve the welfare of their people.

He said the continent can no longer afford to remain poor while foreign interests exploit its vast mineral wealth and forests, adding that the drop in international aid makes self-reliance even more urgent.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, September 25, Mr. Mahama humanitarian assistance to Africa has fallen sharply by 40% since July 2024.

“Since July 2024, there has been a 40 percent drop in humanitarian aid to Africa. In this era of global uncertainty, Africa must exercise sovereignty over its natural resources to raise the necessary funds to ensure the well-being of its citizens,” he said.

The President stressed that the era of signing away huge concessions to multinational companies must end, even as Africa continues to welcome responsible investment.

“The days of parceling out vast concession areas to foreign interests for exploitation must come to an end. We will continue to welcome foreign investment, but we must negotiate better for a bigger share of the natural resources that belong to us,” Mr. Mahama said.

He lamented the persistent image of poverty-stricken communities living next to resource-rich lands, describing it as an injustice that must be corrected through stronger governance and fairer agreements.

Mr. Mahama also called for empowerment of women and girls as part of Africa’s push for economic independence.