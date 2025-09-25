ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Slave trade must be recognised as the greatest crime against humanity — Mahama

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
THU, 25 SEP 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the United Nations and the international community to formally declare the transatlantic slave trade as the greatest crime against humanity and to demand reparations for Africa.

He said the continent endured centuries of brutality and economic exploitation, with more than 12.5 million Africans forcibly captured and shipped across the Atlantic to build wealth for Western powers.

He added that the call for justice should also extend to colonial rule, which stripped Africa of its natural resources and cultural heritage.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday, September 25, Mr. Mahama announced Ghana’s plan to introduce a motion at the UN to back this demand.

“The slave trade must be recognised as the greatest crime against humanity. As African Champion on reparations, Ghana intends to introduce a motion in this August body to that effect. More than twelve and a half million Africans were forcibly taken against their will and transported to create wealth for the powerful Western nations,” he said.

The President stressed that European powers not only plundered Africa’s natural resources but also looted priceless artefacts and cultural items, many of which remain outside the continent.

“We must demand reparations for the enslavement of our people and the colonisation of our land that resulted in the theft of natural resources, as well as the looting of artefacts and other items of cultural heritage that have yet to be returned in total,” Mr. Mahama told the world leaders.

He further criticised former colonial governments that paid compensation to slave owners for the “loss of property” when slavery was abolished, describing it as an injustice that continues to haunt Africa.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Deputy Director of Communications of NPP, Ernest Owusu-Bempah 'I did not insult anyone' — Owusu-Bempah dares NPP as National Council reviews p...

2 hours ago

Robbers rape three students of St. George’s Catholic in dormitory Robbers rape three students of St. George’s Catholic in dormitory

2 hours ago

US deportees: Mahama repeating ‘Gitmo 2’ mistakes – Seth Acheampong US deportees: Mahama repeating ‘Gitmo 2’ mistakes – Seth Acheampong

2 hours ago

NAIMOS arrest armed illegal miners in Offin Shelterbelt Reserve NAIMOS arrest armed illegal miners in Offin Shelterbelt Reserve

2 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia commences second Thank You Tour in Eastern Region Asiedu Nketia commences second Thank You Tour in Eastern Region

2 hours ago

Education Minister and Tamale South Member of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu I’ll not accept a student with aggregate 37 going to category A school — Educati...

2 hours ago

Minister for Education and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu Ongoing SHS placement merit-based, not manipulated by any authority — Education ...

2 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale I will not relent in looking for job opportunities for Ghanaian youth — Basintal...

2 hours ago

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale We’ll employ majority of you in Ghana Prisons Service — Basintale assures prison...

2 hours ago

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye Minority’s criticism of Ghana-US deportee arrangement ‘premature ejaculation’ — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line