‘There is more coming so stay tuned’ — Fourth Estate tells Sammi Awuku

The Fourth Estate says it is unfazed by criticism from former National Lottery Authority (NLA) Director-General Samuel Awuku and has hinted at releasing additional findings on the NLA’s Good Causes Foundation.

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, under whose organisation The Fourth Estate operates, said the outlet stands by the investigation and will publish more evidence.

In a social media post on Thursday, September 25, Braimah described Sammi Awuku’s comments as an attempt to distract from the substantive issues raised in their report.

“I am told my brother Sammi Awuku is offering us some journalism lectures. He shouldn’t worry. We remain focused. And more is coming!” Mr. Braimah wrote.

The investigative outlet had earlier reported that millions of cedis meant for social interventions were instead channelled into glamorous events and other questionable enterprises.

The September 24 publication cited sponsorships such as GH¢90,000 to the EMY Africa Awards, GH¢350,000 to the Ghana CEO Awards, GH¢250,000 to Gabby Otchere-Darko’s Africa Prosperity Network Awards and GH¢200,000 to the Ghana Club 100 Awards.

Other beneficiaries included the Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards (GH¢50,000) and Glitz Africa’s Ghana Women of the Year awards (GH¢80,000).

Reacting to the report, Sammi Awuku, who currently serves as the MP for Akuapem North said the story was misleading and urged the journalists to meet the standards they claim to uphold.

“For journalists of the Fourth Estate’s calibre who pride themselves in working in the public interest, I believe it is only appropriate that the publications they produce are factual, balanced and not misleading,” he stated.