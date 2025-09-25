ModernGhana logo
We don’t publish like how you shared public funds like toffee — Fourth Estate hits back at Sammi Awuku

Headlines Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimahleft and former National Lottery Authority (NLA) Director-General Sammi Awuku
THU, 25 SEP 2025
Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah[left] and former National Lottery Authority (NLA) Director-General Sammi Awuku

The Fourth Estate investigative journalism outlet has clapped back at former National Lottery Authority (NLA) Director-General Sammi Awuku over his criticism of its latest exposé on the agency’s Good Causes Foundation.

The outlet’s report, released on Wednesday, September 24, alleged that millions of cedis meant for social interventions were instead channelled into what it described as “glamorous events and questionable enterprises.”

The investigation cited payments such as GH¢90,000 to the EMY Africa Awards, GH¢350,000 to the Ghana CEO Awards, GH¢250,000 to Gabby Otchere-Darko’s Africa Prosperity Network Awards, and GH¢200,000 to the Ghana Club 100 Awards.

Other beneficiaries included the Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards (GH¢50,000) and Glitz Africa’s Ghana Women of the Year honours (GH¢80,000).

Reacting to the publication, the Akuapem North Member of Parliament accused the outlet of bias and sensationalism.

“For journalists of the Fourth Estate’s calibre who pride themselves in working in the public interest, I believe it is only appropriate that the publications they produce are factual, balanced and not misleading,” he said.

However, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, under whose organisation The Fourth Estate operates, dismissed the claims and defended the outlet’s work.

“I am told my brother Sammi Awuku is offering us some journalism lectures. He shouldn’t worry. We remain focused. And more is coming,” Mr. Braimah wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

He maintained that the investigation relied on official documents, interviews and verifiable data to expose what it says was the misuse of public resources meant to support health, education and other social causes.

“Does he know the level of diligence that is done before publications? We don’t just publish like the way public funds were shared like toffees in the name of good causes,” he stated.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

