Should the NDC see succession planning as a priority or a problem?

As the Akan proverb goes, “The one who climbs a good tree deserves a push.” But what happens when too many start climbing the same tree at once, too early, and without purpose? Ghana’s political tree nurtured by the people’s vote must not be shaken prematurely by ambitions that risk the fruits of development.

In politics, ambition is not a crime. On the contrary, it is often a sign of vision, drive, and leadership potential. It is natural, even desirable for individuals within a political party to aspire to the highest office of the land. However, this ambition must be tempered by context, timing, and above all, responsibility to both the government and the citizens it serves. The concerns raised by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Victor Smith, regarding early succession moves within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) deserve serious reflection not because ambition is inherently dangerous, but because the manner and timing of its expression can either strengthen or fracture a political project.

The argument that replacing President Mahama are premature is a valid concern when directed at current government appointees. Indeed, if key figures actively serving in the administration such as the Chief of Staff or ministers are engaging in backroom campaigning or positioning themselves for 2028, it signals a distraction from their core responsibilities. Such behavior dilutes the focus of governance and could easily undermine the delivery of the administration’s agenda. These individuals were appointed not to pursue their personal political goals but to support the president in executing the mandate entrusted to him by the people of Ghana.

That said, there is a clear distinction to be made between government appointees and other party members who do not hold executive positions in the current administration. Figures such as NDC party executives or grassroots organizers, who are not involved in day-to-day governance, are well within their rights to begin planning and strategizing for the party’s future leadership. Succession planning is not only natural but necessary in any vibrant democratic party. The NDC must not stifle the internal debate or development of future leaders merely because it is uncomfortable or politically inconvenient.

The issue, therefore, is not ambition, but responsibility and timing. Those in active government roles who harbor presidential ambitions should have the courage and discipline to resign and declare their intent. In doing so, they maintain the integrity of their office and allow the president’s agenda to continue unencumbered by political distractions. On the other hand, party members not directly involved in the machinery of government should not be chastised for contemplating or even preparing for leadership roles. The lifeblood of a democratic party lies in its ability to regenerate leadership and offer credible alternatives when the time comes.

President Mahama is a statesman with a clear mandate to deliver development, restore economic stability, and enhance social cohesion. The greatest service his appointees can render him now is to focus relentlessly on these goals. Campaigns, ambitions, and succession politics must not interfere with this mission. Yet, to suggest that no one within the party should begin preparing for future leadership is unrealistic and perhaps even dangerous. It risks leaving the party unprepared when the time for transition does come.

The NDC must strike a careful balance: encouraging healthy political ambition while enforcing discipline and focus among those currently entrusted with governance. Let the government govern, and let the party evolve. This distinction is not only rational but essential for the long-term survival and credibility of the NDC as a party that is both capable of governing and renewing itself.

In the end, ambition should not be suppressed, but it must be responsibly pursued. Appointees must choose: serve or campaign. The party must also ensure that the quest for leadership does not derail the governance project it has promised the Ghanaian people. That is the true mark of a mature democracy and a disciplined political organization.

When the drumbeat changes, the dancer must adapt but only when the rhythm is right.” The NDC must not silence ambition, but rather channel it with wisdom and timing. Let those who wish to lead tomorrow not disrupt the leadership of today.