I’m A Ghanaian By Birth, Not By NPP

There are people in Ghana and abroad who consider themselves to be members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because of their origins or place of birth. Therefore, they don't care and will support an NPP president or politician who is committing crimes, laundering money, engaging in corruption, and destabilizing the nation. I will struggle for an educated leader to govern Ghana, nonetheless, because I am a simple Ghanaian and not psychologically tied to the NPP.

There was a time when a lot of Ashantes were psychologically enslaved, and the effects were so bad that many of them thought they would go crazy, start eating from the trash, and go naked if they didn't vote for the NPP. Thankfully, a lot of Ashantes now understand how tribalism and false superstition have prevented them from growing and developing as normal people. Millions of people still would rather die in favor of the NPP's criminality than liberation from mental superstition slavery.

These psychologically wounded NPP individuals can be easily identified by their writings and utterances, even if they don't make sense. Since it is what the opposition NPP wants to read, people produce illogical articles, but these articles have forced that party into the opposition. Therefore, if you are intelligent, how do you think the same articles that sent you into the opposition would take you from that tight hole? The NPP's inability to change is the reason it has failed as a political party.

People who live abroad and support the NPP government's crimes against the common people can’t reside in those developing countries if the government is as foolish and senseless as the NPP. They should join Ghanaians under the foolish leadership of Akufo Addo and Bawumia, leaving behind those nations where they enjoy superior facilities. Many Ghanaian politicians have committed more crimes than former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, yet he has been jailed for five years.

I would do everything it takes to improve Ghana because I am a Ghanaian, and I love my nation. No one has the right to dictate to me what I should write. Since the NDC is smarter than the NPP, I don't care who accuses me of being an NDC member. Which NDC politician demolished a hospital and failed to construct a new one? When you don't have the money to buy new shoes, how foolish can you be to throw away your old ones? Yet, they want me to join the NPP, which is impossible.

Although the NDC has unquestionably proven to be a better government than the NPP, it is based on intelligence and wisdom that could make government better. Are Ghanaians stupid for electing a regime that destroyed the country's businesses, investments, and economy? What benefits will Ghanaians receive from an administration that bankrupted every institution and left the country with a debt of more than GHC 763 billion? What benefits can Ghanaians expect from a party lacking credible presidential candidates?

Transparency and accountability are two important areas where effective governance succeeds because they make decision-making processes understandable to the public. Accountability promotes trust in public institutions by guaranteeing that leaders are held accountable for their deeds. A robust legal system upholds rights and guarantees justice, promoting social stability and equity in society. However, Ghana lacked a legal system under the NPP until Gertrude Torkornoo was fired.

It gives me great pride to be among those whose articles have contributed significantly to Mahama's economic development and sound government. Tell me what your articles have accomplished, Mr. NPP writer.