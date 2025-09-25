PTA guidelines committee presents report to Minister of Education

A committee constituted by the Ghana Education Service to develop new guidelines on the Parent-Teachers Associations at the pre-tertiary level has presented its report to Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education.

The report added three key guidelines in addition to the previous ones to ensure that parties played their role effectively.

Mr Kofi Asare, the Chairman of the Committee, said the first guideline was to ensure that only parents whose wards were in the school could become members of the association.

The second was the clarification of the tenure of the executive of the association, adding that an executive member of the PTA for basic school could go for only two terms; a term is for two years.

However, an executive member of the PTA in the secondary school can go for only a term.

Mr Asare stated that the final guideline was the strengthening of the accountability mechanism to avoid any financial malfeasance.

President John Dramani Mahama in July 2025 directed the GES to fully reinstate the PTAs in schools nationwide, arguing that sidelining parents from school governance had undermined accountability and community involvement.

Mr Asare said under the new guidelines, the association’s account would be audited by the Auditor General to ensure prudent spending.

Mr Asare said the Committee engaged experts and civil society organisations in the educational space for their inputs to develop the guidelines.

PTAs, he stated, played a key role in improving learning outcomes, in that parents had the opportunity to be part of decision-making in school activities.

Mr Iddrisu commended the committee for the diligent work done in operationalising PTA back in the management of schools in the country.

The guidelines, the minister said, were to facilitate the support of a safe environment in the schools, adding that socialisation was a shared responsibility, especially for young learners.

The Minister was optimistic that the guidelines would improve learning guided by equity, accountability and efficiency in the system.

GNA