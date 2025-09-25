Robbers rape three students of St. George’s Catholic in dormitory

Three female Senior High School students have allegedly been raped in their dormitory by two robbers, who have since gone into hiding.

The victims, all of them 17 years old, are said to be students of St. George’s Catholic Senior High School (SHS) at Kuntenase near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The young girls, reportedly, were sleeping in their dormitory around 1am when the two hoodlums, who were wielding cutlass and screw driver, sneaked into their room unnoticed.

After getting access to the room, the hoodlums then ordered the three teenagers to undress and lie on the ground. They then gang-raped them in turns.

The runaway robbers, after releasing their libido on the innocent girls, also stole their school bag containing books, an amount of GH¢220 and MTN SIM cards, and vanished.

Kuntanase District Police DOVVSU Sitrep, which has been sighted by the paper, confirming the report, said the sad incident happened around 1am on September 19, 2025.

“Rhoda Acheampong, Housemistress of St. George’s Catholic Senior High School (SHS), Kuntenase, brought to Kuntenase DOVVSU, victims (name withheld), each of them is 17 years of age.

“They are SHS 2 students of the aforementioned school. She reported that on 19/09/2025, about 0100 hours, two young men in masks sneaked into victims' dormitory whilst the victims were asleep.

“One was holding a cutlass and the other a screw driver. Victims alleged that the suspects made them lie on the floor naked. The suspects then had sex with them in turns.

“After having sex with them, the suspects stole two MTN SIM cards, a school bag containing books, and two hundred and twenty Ghana Cedis (GH¢220.00),” the police report disclosed.

It said police medical report forms have been issued to the victims to attend hospital for examination and report back, adding, “The scene was visited,” but no arrest has been made yet.

The police assured that they were doing everything possible to locate the culprits from their hideouts, to assist in ongoing investigations.

-DGN online