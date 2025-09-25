Rewarding Violence – Why Europe’s Recognition of Palestine Is Dangerous

The decision by Britain, France, and other nations to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations is not an act of bold moral leadership; it is a dangerous miscalculation that risks rewarding violence and undermining the very principles of peace they claim to defend. Coming almost two years after Hamas’ barbaric October 7 attack on Israel, in which over 1,200 innocent civilians were slaughtered and hundreds taken hostage, this move sends a chilling message to the world: terrorism works. European powers, who should know better from their own histories of conflict and extremism, have chosen symbolism over substance, emotion over strategy, and in doing so, they may have made an already intractable conflict even harder to resolve.

This is not to deny the staggering suffering in Gaza. The images of bombed-out buildings, starving children, and desperate families fleeing for their lives are gut-wrenching. The humanitarian catastrophe is real, and it demands urgent attention. But justice cannot be built on selective memory. The current war did not begin with Israel’s military response; it began on October 7, when Hamas launched the deadliest assault on Jews since the Holocaust. Any serious diplomatic effort must start by confronting that reality, not by glossing over it in the rush to deliver a symbolic “victory” to the Palestinian cause. By recognizing a Palestinian state now, Europe is not advancing peace; it is rewarding Hamas’ brutality and signaling to militant groups everywhere that the path to legitimacy runs through rivers of blood.

The Illusion of Moral Clarity

French President Emmanuel Macron declared that “right must prevail over might” as he coordinated this recognition effort with Britain and Saudi Arabia. It is a noble sentiment, the kind of rhetoric that plays well on the world stage. But in practice, Europe’s move is more about appearances than about meaningful change. Macron and his allies want to be seen as principled defenders of the two-state solution, the long-standing international framework for resolving the conflict. They want to project moral clarity in a moment of global outrage over Gaza.

Yet morality detached from strategy is dangerous. Recognizing a Palestinian state while Hamas still wields power in Gaza and while Israel remains governed by a hardline coalition is not moral clarity; it is moral theatre. It creates the illusion of progress while deepening the very divisions that make peace impossible. It also emboldens extremists on both sides. Hamas will claim this as a diplomatic victory for its “resistance”, while Israel’s far-right leaders will use it to rally domestic support against what they will portray as a hostile, biased international community.

Timing Is Everything

Diplomacy is not just about what you do but when you do it. The timing of this recognition could not be worse. Gaza is still in ruins, with no clear plan for governance or reconstruction. The Palestinian Authority, which nominally governs parts of the West Bank, is weak and deeply unpopular. Hamas remains entrenched, its military capabilities diminished but far from destroyed. Recognizing a Palestinian state under these conditions is like awarding a trophy to a team that has forfeited the game.

Moreover, this move comes at a delicate moment in US politics. With the next American presidential election three years away, President Donald Trump has significant time to shape Washington’s posture on the conflict. By acting unilaterally now, Europe risks alienating the only power that has real leverage over Israel. Instead of pressuring Israel to negotiate, European recognition may simply harden its stance and drive it closer to its domestic right-wing base. American politicians, meanwhile, will have an easy excuse to dismiss European voices as naive and irrelevant.

A Misreading of the Two-State Solution

The two-state solution has been the cornerstone of international diplomacy for decades. It envisions two sovereign nations, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace. It is a beautiful idea, but it is increasingly detached from reality. Israeli settlements have fragmented the West Bank into disconnected enclaves. Gaza is isolated and devastated. Palestinian leadership is divided between Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, with neither side commanding the trust of its people.

By recognizing a Palestinian state now, Europe is clinging to a diplomatic fiction. There is no unified, functional Palestinian government ready to govern a state. There is no contiguous territory on which such a state could realistically exist. Instead of breathing life into the two-state solution, this recognition risks embalming it, locking the world into a framework that no longer fits the facts on the ground. Worse, it sidelines alternative ideas, such as a confederation or shared sovereignty, that might better reflect current realities.

Rewarding Hamas

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of this move is its unintended consequence: legitimizing Hamas. The October 7 attack was designed not only to kill and terrorize but also to derail any chance of moderate Palestinian leadership. Hamas thrives on chaos and confrontation. By provoking an Israeli response, it hoped to radicalize the conflict and position itself as the true voice of Palestinian resistance.

Europe’s recognition plays directly into this strategy. Even if European leaders insist that their move is aimed at empowering the Palestinian Authority, the optics tell a different story. Hamas can now claim, with some justification, that its campaign of violence forced the world to act. This is a catastrophic message to send, not only to Palestinians but to militant groups worldwide. It tells them that terrorism pays, that massacring civilians is a viable path to diplomatic rewards.

The Limits of European Power

Britain and France are historic powers with permanent seats on the UN Security Council. Their actions carry symbolic weight, but symbolism is not enough. Without enforcement mechanisms, sanctions or military leverage, European recognition is little more than a press release with flags. The hard truth is that Europe lacks the power to shape events in the Middle East without American backing.

Recent history bears this out. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe’s response only mattered because it was backed by massive US military aid and leadership. In the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, no such transatlantic coordination exists. Washington remains Israel’s primary security guarantor and the only actor with real influence over its decisions. Until the US decides to condition its support for Israel on meaningful steps toward peace, European gestures will remain irrelevant.

The Humanitarian Trap

Europe’s move is driven in part by genuine humanitarian concern. The suffering in Gaza is undeniable, and the desire to alleviate it is commendable. But humanitarian impulses can sometimes lead to counterproductive policies. By focusing on the immediate emotional impact of Gaza’s devastation, European leaders have lost sight of the broader strategic picture. Recognition may feel like a compassionate response, but if it leads to more violence in the long run, it will have achieved the opposite of its intended effect.

A Path Forward

If Europe truly wants to help Palestinians and Israelis, it must move beyond symbolism. This means working to strengthen moderate Palestinian institutions, not undermining them by rewarding Hamas. It means coordinating closely with the US to present a united front, rather than acting unilaterally in ways that fracture the international consensus. And it means confronting the hard realities on the ground, even when they challenge cherished diplomatic ideals like the two-state solution.

Europe also needs to remember its own history. The continent has been scarred by centuries of war, nationalism and extremism. Europeans know better than anyone that lasting peace requires more than declarations. It requires careful, patient state-building, backed by credible enforcement. Anything less is just wishful thinking.

Conclusion

Britain and France’s recognition of a Palestinian state is a historic gesture, but history will not judge it kindly. By acting prematurely and without a clear strategy, European powers have risked emboldening extremists, alienating allies, and deepening the very conflict they seek to resolve. The road to peace does not run through symbolic votes at the UN. It runs through hard choices, tough negotiations, and a shared commitment to accountability on all sides.

For now, the only power capable of driving that process is the United States. Until Washington is willing to use its leverage, European actions will remain little more than diplomatic theater, and dangerous theater at that. By rewarding Hamas, Europe has sent the wrong message to the world. It is a mistake that may take years to undo, and one that Palestinians and Israelis alike will pay for in blood.

The writer, a PhD journalist and international affairs columnist, focuses on geopolitics, education policy and journalism’s future. He is a journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE and AJEN. Contact: [email protected]