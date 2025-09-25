Fourth Estate Report on Good Causes "misleading and unbalanced" — Former NLA Boss Awuku

Samuel Awuku has launched a stern critique against The Fourth Estate, accusing it of violating journalistic ethics and producing a “misleading and unbalanced” report on the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Good Causes Foundation.

Fourth Estate reports that contrary to the purpose of the Good Causes Foundation as outlined in the said section, the foundation spent millions of cedis on glamorous events and other questionable enterprises.

The Fourth Estate noted that the foundation’s disbursements show that a lot of the money was spent on sponsorship of elite organisations and events. For example, while the EMY Africa Awards received GHC90,000, the Ghana CEO Awards got GHC350,000. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s Africa Prosperity Network Awards had GHC250,000, while the GIPC’s Ghana Club 100 Awards had GHC200,000. The Ashanti Business Leaders Excellence Awards received GHC50,000, while Glitz Africa publications also got GHC80,000 for the Ghana Women of the Year award.

In reaction, Samuel Awuku expressed his disappointment, stating, “For journalists of the Fourth Estate’s calibre who pride themselves in working in the public interest, I believe it is only appropriate that the publications they produce are factual, balanced and not misleading.”

Awuku highlighted that he had proactively sought to engage with the journalists, leading to an interview on August 18, 2025.

He said he expected an “accurate portrayal of the facts” he presented, not a story that “largely remain[ed] silent on the life-saving projects and donations for which the Foundation has become known.”

He further criticized the outlet for “flagrantly publish[ing]” the names of NLA staff and beneficiaries with medical conditions “without warning or right to privacy,” urging them “to do better.” His statement framed the report as an unethical breach of balance and privacy.