ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GETFund Administrator condoles with Asantehene over passing of Asantehemaa

  Thu, 25 Sep 2025
Social News GETFund Administrator calls condoles with Asantehene over passing of Asantehemaa
THU, 25 SEP 2025
GETFund Administrator calls condoles with Asantehene over passing of Asantehemaa

The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Paul Adjei, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to express his condolences following the passing of the revered Asantehemaa.

During the solemn visit, Mr. Adjei and his entourage conveyed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the Fund and its leadership, acknowledging the profound loss to the Ashanti Kingdom and the nation at large.

Beyond the condolence message, Mr. Adjei used the occasion to brief Otumfuo on the progress of GETFund-sponsored projects within the Ashanti Region.

He reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure and disclosed that the much-anticipated KNUST Teaching Hospital was nearing completion and would soon be operationalized to serve both academic and healthcare needs.

Mr. Adjei was accompanied by the Deputy Director of Fundraising at GETFund Mrs. Adwoa Amankwaa Boateng Appiah.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, expressed appreciation for the visit and the continued support from GETFund.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye Ghana-US deportee arrangement: Let’s not politicise a humanitarian act — Nii Lan...

36 minutes ago

Blue Water Guards dismantle illegal miners at Wassa Amenfi Central Blue Water Guards dismantle illegal miners at Wassa Amenfi Central

36 minutes ago

Tsito school bus loses control, veers off on Asukawkaw-Dambai Highway Tsito school bus loses control, veers off on Asukawkaw-Dambai Highway

36 minutes ago

Togbe Afede renews anti-corruption fight with strong accountability calls Togbe Afede renews anti-corruption fight with strong accountability calls 

1 hour ago

Samuel Awuku, former D-G of NLA Fourth Estate Report on Good Causes "misleading and unbalanced" — Former NLA Bos...

1 hour ago

Former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Akuapem North MP, Samuel Awuku Only 5% of NLA funds went to corporate sponsorships, 95% transformed communities...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe Police Service leadership must weed out the bad nuts — Franklin Cudjoe

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe ORAL must take lessons from GTEC; they’re wild and getting results — Franklin Cu...

2 hours ago

AFP - JULIEN DE ROSA Sarkozy found guilty of conspiracy but cleared of graft in 'Libya cash trial'

3 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah I want to be remembered as the man who turned Ghana’s water blue — Lands Ministe...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line