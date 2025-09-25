GETFund Administrator condoles with Asantehene over passing of Asantehemaa

The Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Paul Adjei, has paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to express his condolences following the passing of the revered Asantehemaa.

During the solemn visit, Mr. Adjei and his entourage conveyed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the Fund and its leadership, acknowledging the profound loss to the Ashanti Kingdom and the nation at large.

Beyond the condolence message, Mr. Adjei used the occasion to brief Otumfuo on the progress of GETFund-sponsored projects within the Ashanti Region.

He reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure and disclosed that the much-anticipated KNUST Teaching Hospital was nearing completion and would soon be operationalized to serve both academic and healthcare needs.

Mr. Adjei was accompanied by the Deputy Director of Fundraising at GETFund Mrs. Adwoa Amankwaa Boateng Appiah.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, expressed appreciation for the visit and the continued support from GETFund.