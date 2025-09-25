ModernGhana logo
Only 5% of NLA funds went to corporate sponsorships, 95% transformed communities — Sammi Awuku reacts to Fourth Estate report

THU, 25 SEP 2025
Former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Akuapem North MP, Samuel Awuku, has rejected claims that funds meant for the poor were squandered on the wealthy and glamorous events.

An investigative report by The Fourth Estate alleged that the NLA’s Good Causes Foundation, created under the NLA Act 2006 (Act 722) to support health, education, youth and sports development, and arts and culture, channeled money to politicians, government offices, and prominent figures, including The Rebecca Foundation owned by former First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and footballer Asamoah Gyan.

However, in an eight-page statement on Thursday, September 25, Mr. Awuku insisted that the spending on high-profile sponsorships was minimal and strategic.

He explained that the so-called “glamorous expenditures” were necessary to promote the NLA’s Caritas Platform and boost revenue.

“I must state, however, that the association with these brands brought several benefits to the NLA, including increased brand awareness and visibility, which helped the Authority pitch its brand to industry leaders for stakeholder collaborations, thereby generating revenue for the Caritas Lottery Platform, which in turn funds the Good Causes Foundation,” he said.

The Akuapem North lawmaker stressed that the figures presented in the investigation were misleading and exaggerated.

“These sponsorships, I dare say, may account for approximately 5% of the total, compared to roughly 95% of projects and donations made to save and transform individuals, communities, and institutions,” he stated.

Sammi Awuku further described the publication of beneficiaries’ names, including those of patients with serious medical conditions, as a breach of privacy.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

