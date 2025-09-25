ModernGhana logo
US deportees: Mahama repeating ‘Gitmo 2’ mistakes – Seth Acheampong

Former Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, has accused President John Dramani Mahama of repeating past mistakes in handling international agreements, pointing to the government’s acceptance of West African deportees from the United States without parliamentary approval.

Mr Acheampong argued that the development mirrors the controversial “Gitmo 2” saga during Mahama’s first term, when his administration admitted two Guantanamo Bay detainees into Ghana without Parliament’s ratification. The move was later challenged in court, which ordered that the agreement be laid before the House or risk the detainees being returned.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV on Thursday, September 25, 2025, Mr Acheampong said the government’s approach was a sign of poor governance. According to him, the failure to comply with constitutional requirements shows that “we are not learning as a country.”

“I think this shouldn't have been a matter that we have to revisit because we have gone through this thing before. My whole concern about this conversation is about our governance and international relations practice, and so if in times past we had a similar situation and people felt we didn't execute the international relations adequately and appropriately and took matters for interpretation, I was hoping history would guide us so that if it is brought before us, we just get ourselves around the practice smoothly,” he said.

Mr Acheampong stressed that it was troubling to see the same mistakes recur under President Mahama. “It is becoming concerning because it's happened in my senior brother John's first term, and we are experiencing it in the second term. When it goes on and on, it is as if we are not learning anything as a country,” he added.

He also backed the Minority in Parliament, who have raised constitutional objections to the deal. “My colleagues in Parliament are saying that let's do things right, and I believe in summary that is what they are asking us to do, and I hope that we eat humble pie,” Mr Acheampong noted.

The Minority caucus has called on government to suspend the agreement, insisting it breaches Article 75 of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates that all treaties, agreements, or conventions signed by the President or under his authority must be ratified by Parliament.

