'Remain calm, opportunities coming' – Asiedu Nketia urges griefing NDC supporters at Kwahu Abetifi

  Thu, 25 Sep 2025
National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has appealed to party supporters to remain patient, disciplined, and united as President John Dramani Mahama’s government steadily begins implementing its policies.

Addressing grassroots members, constituency executives, ward coordinators, cadres, and Assembly members in the Kotoso community of the Kwahu Abetifi Constituency during a three-day “Thank You Tour,” Mr Nketia assured party faithful that the benefits of their loyalty would soon materialise.

“Opportunities will come. This government is not leaving anyone behind,” he declared, urging supporters to trust the process and avoid restlessness.

The NDC Chairman also warned against internal squabbles, stressing that unchecked personal ambitions could fracture the party’s unity. Drawing a sharp contrast with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), he said its internal cracks had destroyed its credibility.

“If we do what we want with the positions we have, our party will be divided like the NPP. But I know that will never happen,” he stated.

Mr Nketia went further to criticise the NPP’s leadership race, describing it as “a contest to hell,” where aspirants openly attacked one another. He cautioned NDC members not to follow such a path, but instead rally solidly behind President Mahama to ensure that the party’s promises are fulfilled.

Beyond political strategy, Mr Nketia reassured chiefs and residents of Kotoso that the NDC government would prioritise their needs. He pledged improvements in roads, potable water supply, mobile network coverage, and school infrastructure.

Kotosohene Nana Kwakyi Owusu Ansah II welcomed the NDC Chairman’s visit and called for urgent government intervention to address the community’s challenges. He lamented the poor road network, the absence of safe drinking water, unreliable mobile connectivity, and the lack of a Junior High School in the area.

The “Thank You Tour,” which follows the NDC’s recent electoral victory, is designed to both express gratitude to supporters and gather feedback from the grassroots across constituencies.

