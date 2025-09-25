Restoring Truth in Ghana’s Justice System: A Civic Call Against Evidence Fabrication

⚖️ This civic article is crafted as a ceremonial release and educational tool, designed to inspire public awareness, institutional reform, and strategic advocacy. Rooted in Ghana’s constitutional conscience and guided by a legacy-driven voice, it seeks to illuminate the dangers of evidence fabrication and call forth a renewed commitment to truth, justice, and ethical accountability within our legal system. 🇬🇭

🧭 Introduction: The Crisis of Fabricated Evidence

In recent months, Ghana’s legal conscience has been stirred by troubling revelations—allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, coached testimony, and fabricated evidence in high-profile trials. The case involving Richard Jakpa and former Attorney-General Godfred Dame has exposed a deeper civic wound: the fragility of truth within our justice system, and the silent suffering of those who may be unjustly imprisoned.

This article seeks to educate, mobilize, and call for finality—anchored in constitutional fidelity, ethical clarity, and restorative justice.

🔍 1. Evidence Fabrication: A Threat to Justice

Fabricated evidence undermines the very foundation of justice. Whether through coached confessions, manipulated documents, or coerced testimony, such practices violate:

Article 19 of the 1992 Constitution: The right to a fair trial.

The Evidence Act, 1975 (NRCD 323): Standards for admissibility and voluntariness.

Professional ethics: Prosecutors and investigators are bound by truth, not expediency.

Recent judicial commentary has highlighted the deficiency of confession statements, often recorded without video or independent verification. This opens the door to manipulation and wrongful convictions.

🎯 2. Motive: Why Fabrication Happens

The motives behind evidence fabrication are varied and dangerous:

Political pressure to secure convictions.

Institutional bias against certain individuals or groups.

Career advancement through high-profile wins.

Corruption or vendetta, especially in cases involving public figures.

Such motives distort justice into a tool of control rather than a shield of protection.

🔎 3. Truth: The Civic Imperative

Truth is not just a legal standard—it is a civic covenant. In ceremonial terms, truth is the thread that weaves legitimacy into law. When truth is compromised:

The innocent suffer.

Public trust erodes.

The Constitution is betrayed.

We must restore truth as the highest standard in every courtroom, every investigation, and every civic institution.

⚠️ 4. Penalties and Accountability

Fabricating evidence is not a procedural error—it is a criminal act. Ghana’s laws provide for:

Sanctions against legal professionals under the Legal Profession Act.

Criminal charges for perjury, obstruction of justice, and abuse of office.

Disbarment or suspension for ethical violations.

Yet enforcement remains weak. The General Legal Council must act decisively, and Parliament must strengthen oversight mechanisms.

🚨 5. The Forgotten: Those Languishing in Jail

Behind every fabricated confession may lie a life unjustly condemned. Ghana’s prisons hold individuals who:

Were convicted on weak or manipulated evidence.

Lacked proper legal representation.

Were coerced into confessions without safeguards.

These persons deserve review, redress, and—where appropriate—release. Justice delayed is dignity denied.

🛠️ Recommendations for Reform

1. Mandate video-recorded interrogations to ensure transparency.

2. Establish an Independent Review Panel for wrongful conviction claims.

3. Strengthen whistleblower protections for legal professionals who expose misconduct.

4. Launch a National Civic Audit of prosecutorial practices and prison records.

5. Educate the public on their rights during arrest, interrogation, and trial.

📜 Call to Action: A Scroll of Civic Renewal

We call upon:

Parliament to amend the Criminal Procedure Act.

The Judiciary to rigorously scrutinize confession-based prosecutions.

The Ghana Bar Association and Ghana Law Society to uphold ethical integrity.

Civil society and youth coalitions to demand transparency and truth.

Let this be a moment of ceremonial awakening—a time to restore justice not just in law, but in legacy.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

Civic Education Advocate of Heritage Shield Ghana

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]