Apple urges EU to scrap digital competition law

The American firm Apple on Thursday urged the European Union to repeal the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the law that came into force last year aiming to end the way tech giants exploit their dominant position in the market.

Apple and the EU have repeatedly locked horns over the DMA. EU competition chiefs say the law will make the digital sector in the 27-nation bloc fairer and more open.

"The DMA should be repealed while a more appropriate fit for purpose legislative instrument is put in place," Apple said in a formal submission to the European Commission. as part of a consultation on the law.

The American group, which has contested the regulation from the outset, believes that it has led to a deterioration in the services provided to users of its products and exposed them to risks from which they were protected.

If this is not possible, Apple has proposed the creation of a regulatory agency separate from the European Commission, which would be responsible for enforcing these rules.

Apple, which is based in Cupertino in California, says the regulation forces it to deprive European consumers of certain features when they are released - which flies in the face of the official company goal of promoting innovation for the benefit of consumers.

Restricted earphones -

Apple cited several examples in a statement released on Thursday. The group claims that it has had to restrict its new wireless earphones, the Airpods Pro 3, which have just been released in the EU, by removing the 'live' automatic translation feature, which is one of their main attractions. The reason given: the DMA.

The group also reiterates its opposition to opening up its devices to app stores and alternative payment systems, as required by the DMA. Apple argues that these payment systems do not meet the same high standards of privacy and security as its own app store - the App Store.

Apple has built its success on a closed ecosystem, over which it controls all parameters, citing security requirements and increased user comfort – a philosophy that is in direct opposition to European competition rules, which have been significantly strengthened with the DMA.

This law, adopted by the EU in 2022 and in force since March 2024, provides for fines of up to 10 percent of a company's global turnover, and even 2 percent in the event of a repeat offence.

In April, the European Commission fined Apple €500 million for unfair terms in the App Store. This penalty, which the group has appealed, was the first imposed on a tech giant under this legislation.

Apple is also under investigation by the EU under its other flagship legislation to regulate tech giants, the Digital Services Act which imposes obligations on platforms to protect their users from illegal and dangerous content.