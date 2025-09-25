ModernGhana logo
Ghana, UK seal $256m debt deal to unlock major infrastructure projects

  Thu, 25 Sep 2025
Ghana has reached a fresh bilateral debt restructuring agreement with the United Kingdom, covering approximately $256 million, in what officials describe as a crucial milestone in the country’s external debt overhaul.

The agreement, signed by Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson and witnessed by His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey, is the third such restructuring following earlier deals with France and the Export-Import Bank of China.

Beyond easing debt pressures, the deal clears the path for renewed collaboration with UK Export Finance to reinstate funding for a series of stalled priority projects. These include the Bolgatanga–Bawku–Pulimakom Road, the modernisation of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Phase II of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, Phase I of the Tema–Aflao Road, and the redevelopment of Kumasi Central Market.

Dr. Forson described the agreement as both a relief and a turning point, stressing that Ghana must work to ensure it never falls back into debt distress. He commended the Finance Ministry team for their dedication and reiterated government’s commitment to restoring debt sustainability while driving economic growth.

John Humphrey hailed the deal as a landmark in UK–Ghana relations, emphasising that it goes beyond finance. He said the renewed partnership is paving the way for transformational infrastructure, demonstrating that flagship policies such as the 24-Hour Economy and the Big Push are backed by concrete international support.

The signing ceremony was also attended by UK High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Christian Rogg, and the Ministry of Finance’s Chief Director, Patrick Nomo.

