Oti NPP executives rally behind Bawumia for presidential primaries 

The Oti Region’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives have thrown their weight behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming Presidential primary.

Mr. Salifu Abubakari, the former Regional Oorganiser for the NPP together with constituency executives have expressed unwavering support for Dr. Bawumia, citing his proven track record and commitment to national development.

The executives believed Dr. Bawumia’s leadership skills and experience made him the best to lead the party to victory.

Mr. Abukari said the team was poised to give Bawumia an overwhelming and empathetic victory on January 31, 2026.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the former regional organizer stated that, they are moving from one polling station to another with the deep dive projects and rally massive support for Dr. Bawumia.

In an exclusive interview with Nana John Gyamfi, liaison officer for Dr. Bawumia in the region, he explained that several meetings were held to appoint members who will tour all over to preach what Dr. Bawumia is capable of, when given the nod.

According to him, their mission will be to prepare the grounds before Dr. Bawumia comes to the region to interact with delegates.

He noted that the team will go out to convince delegates about the suitability of Bawumia to capture power since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will present a first timer as their flagbearer which will put Bawumia in an advantage position.

GNA