ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UNGA80: Mahama holds talks with UN Secretary-General   

  Thu, 25 Sep 2025
Headlines UNGA80: Mahama holds talks with UN Secretary-General
THU, 25 SEP 2025

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday held talks with Mr António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) on the margins of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

Among the major issues discussed by the two leaders was strengthening the collaboration between Ghana and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in line with the Resetting Ghana Agenda.

Discussions between the two leaders, which also centered on major global issues were held in camera.

The engagement on Wednesday, will be the second time the two leaders had met in a month.

This year’s meeting of the world body is on the theme: “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights,”.

This week, world leaders meeting at the UNGA80 will seek to shape solutions for peace, progress, and dignity for all.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

The United Nations estimates that children make up around half of the 260,000 civilians trapped in the city, which has been cut off from nearly all external aid. By - (AFP/File) Strike on market in Sudan's El-Fasher kills 15 people

2 hours ago

Hundreds of young people carrying portraits of Wine gathered in defiance of electoral commission advice to avoid political gatherings. By Badru KATUMBA (AFP) Police clashes mar rally for Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine

2 hours ago

UNGA80: Mahama launches ‘Accra Reset’ in New York to reimagine global governance for health and development UNGA80: Mahama launches ‘Accra Reset’ in New York to reimagine global governance...

2 hours ago

Oti NPP executives rally behind Bawumia for presidential primaries Oti NPP executives rally behind Bawumia for presidential primaries 

2 hours ago

UNGA80: Mahama holds talks with UN Secretary-General UNGA80: Mahama holds talks with UN Secretary-General   

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa petitions CID to probe Godfred Dame over alleged evidence fabrication Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa petitions CID to probe Godfred Dame over alleged e...

5 hours ago

NPP refers petitions against Owusu Bempah to National Council for action NPP refers petitions against Owusu Bempah to National Council for action

5 hours ago

King Charles III sends condolences to Asantehene over Asantehemaa’s passing King Charles III sends condolences to Asantehene over Asantehemaa’s passing

7 hours ago

President of GBA, Efua Ghartey Dafeamekpor, others sue Ghana Bar Association over monopoly

7 hours ago

Four persons granted GH¢60,000 bail over rioting in school Four persons granted GH¢60,000 bail over rioting in school 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line