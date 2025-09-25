UNGA80: Mahama holds talks with UN Secretary-General   

President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday held talks with Mr António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) on the margins of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

Among the major issues discussed by the two leaders was strengthening the collaboration between Ghana and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in line with the Resetting Ghana Agenda.

Discussions between the two leaders, which also centered on major global issues were held in camera.

The engagement on Wednesday, will be the second time the two leaders had met in a month.

This year’s meeting of the world body is on the theme: “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights,”.

This week, world leaders meeting at the UNGA80 will seek to shape solutions for peace, progress, and dignity for all.

GNA