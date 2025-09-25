Educational Reforms for the 21st Century and Beyond

Education is the foundation of national progress --- the engine that converts talent into productivity, and aspiration into opportunity. Yet as Ghana moves deeper into the 21st century, a worrying question looms: is our education system preparing citizens for the future, or for the past? Too many of our classrooms still reward memorization, our youngest learners lose critical early advantages, and our graduates step into a labour market that demands digital skills, creativity, and entrepreneurial thinking --- qualities our current system too often fails to deliver. This column is a call to urgent, practical reform. If teachers, policymakers, parents, and the private sector do not act together, we risk a generation that is credentialed but unprepared. The consequences will be felt not only in unemployment statistics but in lost innovation, weaker public services, and a quieter, dimmer national future.

Wasted Foundation Years

Neuroscience and decades of comparative education research agree that the earliest years matter most. Stimulation, language exposure, social play, and responsive caregiving between ages 0–6 lay the neural groundwork for later learning. Countries that protect and professionalize early childhood education reap benefits in literacy, school completion, and lifelong productivity. In Ghana, however, many day-care centers and preschools operate without trained early childhood professionals. Overcrowded classrooms, minimal materials, and caregivers with no formal training translate into missed opportunities for foundational language and numeracy development. The result, a substantial share of pupils arrive at primary school already behind the standards expected for their grade --- a gap that widens as they progress through the system. This early lag contributes to poor basic reading outcomes and forces remedial focuses later that sap time and resources from higher-order learning. Reforming education must therefore start at the start. Professionalizing early childhood care through mandatory training, certification, and incentives for quality providers is the cheapest and most effective education investment we can make.

Curriculum Reform

Ghana’s Standards-Based Curriculum (SBC), developed and championed by NaCCA, is a welcome pivot on paper. It emphasizes competencies like critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and the practical skills learners need for life and work. NaCCA’s stated goal is that students leave school ready to transition to further study, the workplace, and active citizenship.But the gulf between policy and classroom reality is wide. Teachers trained under older, exam-centered systems often lack the practical knowledge, teaching materials, and continuous support to shift from teacher-led lectures to activity-based, competency-driven instruction. Assessments remain dominated by high-stakes examinations that reward recall, not application. The result is predictable. Classrooms revert to rote routines, and reforms stall as “new curricula” are practiced through old habits. If SBC is to be more than a slogan, Ghana must invest in sustained in-service teacher training, coaching that brings modern pedagogy into everyday practice, and assessment reforms that reward demonstration of skills rather than regurgitation of facts.

The Colonial Legacy: Why Rote Learning Persists

We cannot ignore history. Much of West Africa’s formal education architecture was designed under colonial rule to produce clerks and civil servants --- people who could follow instructions, copy records, and execute orders. That legacy lingers in school culture. Deference to authority, fear of mistakes, and an assessment culture that treats knowledge as fixed inventory to be reproduced. Today’s economy requires the opposite. Learners who ask questions, take measured risks, collaborate across disciplines, and design local solutions to local problems. Breaking the colonial habit means rethinking what counts as success in school --- moving prestige from high exam marks alone to demonstrated creativity, civic engagement, and applied problem solving.

The Skills Gap: Graduates without Jobs

A common lament from Ghanaian employers is not that graduates are lazy, but that many lack adaptive skills of the 21st Century. Basic digital literacy, complex problem solving, communication, and the ability to learn on the job. While official youth unemployment rates can mask underemployment and skills mismatch, Ghana’s labour statistics show that many young people remain on the fringes of productive employment despite rising educational participation. The solution is not simply more university degrees. Countries that have successfully narrowed the gap offer multiple pathways. Strong vocational and technical education, dual apprenticeship systems that connect classroom and workplace, and school curricula that embed entrepreneurship and digital skills from early years. Ghana must expand high-quality TVET and create credible labour market pathways that value technical excellence as much as academic achievement.

Teachers: The Pivot Point of Reform

No education system reforms at scale without teachers. Yet in Ghana many educators face heavy workloads, inadequate pay, and intermittent professional development. Teaching is too often a utilitarian job rather than a respected profession. Where teachers are supported, valued, and trained continuously as in Finland and other high-performing systems, learner outcomes improve measurably. Ghana’s response should be threefold. First, a national strategy for teacher professionalization, with clear career ladders and financial incentives. Second, systematic in-service coaching tied to the SBC and classroom practice. Third, investment in teacher resources and digital tools to allow active, project-based learning. Recent studies of teacher education reforms in Ghana show that redesigning teacher training curricula is feasible, but success depends on implementation capacity and continued tutor development. The evidence suggests that upgrading colleges of education and connecting them to schools is essential for sustainable change.

From Token Labs to a Digital Ecosystem

Digital literacy is no longer optional. Yet in many schools, computer labs sit idle or are used only for rote theory. Technology’s promise is not merely devices in a room; it is pedagogy amplified. Collaborative projects, remote resources, adaptive learning platforms, and new pathways to entrepreneurship. Estonia and other small countries show that integrating coding and computational thinking from primary years sets the stage for a digital economy. For Ghana, the agenda must be realistic and inclusive. National standards for digital literacy, public-private partnerships to provide devices and connectivity, and regional hubs that support content localized to Ghanaian contexts.

Assessment: From High Stakes to Continuous Demonstration

High-stakes national exams distort teaching and learning. When everything turns on a single score, teachers and students gravitate toward predictable “exam success” strategies --- memorization, drilling, and neglect of creativity. Reforming assessment is central to the SBC’s aims. We must diversify how we judge learning. A mixed assessment model with classroom portfolios, performance tasks, project demonstrations, and periodic standardized checks would better capture competencies. Such an approach also makes cheating harder and learning deeper, because pupils must apply knowledge repeatedly in varied contexts.

Parents, Communities, and the Culture of Success

Parents are powerful agents of change, but only when they demand different things from schools. In Ghana, success is commonly equated with certificates and grade bands. This narrow view pushes students back toward rote learning. Parents must be part of the reform conversation. Insist on programmes that teach creativity, life skills, and employability; volunteer for mentorship schemes; and partner with schools to create local enterprise linkages. Community and industry involvement can also shrink the school-to-work gap. Local businesses should be invited as partners for apprenticeships and project sponsorships. Alumni networks can mentor students. Civil society can hold systems accountable for non-drawable promises.

Practical Policy Priorities

Ghana needs a sequenced, evidence-driven roadmap that focuses on high-impact, politically feasible steps. A realistic plan would include:

Professionalize early childhood education: mandatory certification for preschool caregivers, improved ratios, and targeted funding.

Scale teacher development: a national in-service coaching programme tied to the SBC, clear career progression, and performance-linked incentives.

Reform assessment: pilot and scale competency-based assessments and school-level portfolios alongside national checks.

Expand TVET and apprenticeships: upgrade equipment and link curricula to industry certifications; create dual training pathways.

Integrate digital literacy: national standards, devices and connectivity programmes targeted first at underserved regions, and teacher training in ed-tech pedagogy.

Strengthen data and accountability: robust learning assessments at multiple levels to guide investment and policy choices.

These steps require money --- yes! but more importantly they require political will, coherent planning, and sustained public pressure. The cost of inaction will be far higher.

Delay Is Not an Option

Ghana stands at a choice point. We can opt for incremental tinkering that preserves the status quo, or we can act boldly to make our education system the engine of equitable growth for the next generation. Reforms must be systemic, beginning in early childhood, embedded with teacher development, aligned with job market realities, and supported by parents and industry. Education is nation-building in slow motion. Each child we fail to prepare today is a lost opportunity for tomorrow’s progress. Our reforms need not mimic any single country, but they should borrow the best practices that match Ghana’s context. Equitable early years’ investment, a curriculum judged by competencies, teachers supported to teach differently, and clear pathways from school to meaningful livelihoods.

To the proactive, result-oriented and hardworking Lawyer Haruna Iddrisu; Many Ghanaians were happy when President John Dramani Mahama chose you as Minister of Education. For sure the President wanted someone with all the competences to repair Ghana’s dented educational sector. Ghanaians know your worth and that can live up to the task. The question here is not whether Ghana can reform its education system, it is whether we will summon the collective courage to do so. Honourable, if we do, and I trust we will, we will have done more than rewrite curricula; we will have rewritten the story of our nation. We look up to you!

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

+233208282575 / +233550558008

[email protected]