Fire Service contain major blaze at Oyibi warehouse

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, brought under control a fierce blaze that gutted a warehouse belonging to Peace Trading Company at Oyibi Sasaabi-Gbortsui, along the Oyibi–Dodowa road.

According to officials, the distress call was received at 1:36 p.m., prompting the immediate dispatch of two fire engines from the Dodowa and Katamanso Fire Stations, assisted by three private water tankers provided by Oswal Construction Ltd. The first tender from Dodowa arrived on site just seven minutes later, at 1:43 p.m.

Firefighters managed to contain the inferno by 2:43 p.m., brought it under control at 4:01 p.m., and completely doused it at 4:50 p.m. Despite the swift action, the fire destroyed several goods, including assorted paints, furniture, bedsheets, and diagnostic equipment stored in the facility. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined, but the Tema Regional Public Relations Officer praised the Dodowa District Fire Commander, DO I David Hojisky, and his crew led by ADO I Damsah, for their professionalism and rapid intervention, which prevented the destruction of the entire warehouse and nearby properties.

Read the statement below by the GNFS

GNFS CONTAINS WAREHOUSE FIRE AT OYIBI GBORTSUI

At 1336 hours on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the GNFS received a distress fire call reporting a fire outbreak at a warehouse belonging to Peace Trading Company at Oyibi Sasaabi-Gbortsui on the Oyibi–Dodowa road.

Two (2) fire engines from Dodowa and Katamanso Fire Stations, supported by three (3) private water tankers from Oswal Construction Ltd., were dispatched.

The first appliance from Dodowa arrived at 1343 hours. The fire was confined at 1443 hours, brought under control at 1601 hours, and fully extinguished at 1650 hours.

The blaze destroyed assorted paints, furniture, bedsheets, diagnostic devices, etc., stored in the warehouse.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kudos to DO I David Hojisky, Dodowa District Fire Commander, and his crew led by ADO I Damsah for their swift intervention that saved the warehouse and nearby properties from total ruin.

Filed by the PRO,

Tema Region

(Wednesday, September 24, 2025)

