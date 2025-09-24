ModernGhana logo
Here are areas to be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on September 25

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
WED, 24 SEP 2025

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that parts of the Greater Accra, Central, and Ashanti regions will face power cuts on Thursday, September 25, 2025, to allow for planned maintenance works on its network.

According to the company, the exercise will last between seven and eight hours depending on the location and is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more stable electricity supply.

In Greater Accra, the outage will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will affect Odorkor, Darkuman, Darkuman Zongo, Paa Dan, Israel, Alhaji, New Bortianor, Red Top, Sonaplast, and surrounding communities.

The Central Region will experience cuts between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., with areas such as Gomoa Dawurampong, Gomoa Osedzi, Gomoa Debiso, and Gomoa Abrekum expected to be affected.

In the Ashanti Region, residents of Agona, Wiamoase, Jamase, Nsuta, Beposo, Mampong, Mampong Hospital, Ghana Water Company, Kwamang, Amoaman, Brofoyedru, Jeduako, Kumawu, and nearby areas will also be without electricity between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

ECG apologised for the inconvenience the disruptions may cause, explaining that the temporary outages are necessary to enhance the reliability and efficiency of the power network. “ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise as a result of this exercise,” the company said in a statement.

The power distributor has in recent months intensified maintenance operations across the country in a bid to reduce unplanned outages and strengthen its distribution systems.

Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 25

