NPP refers petitions against Owusu Bempah to National Council for action

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has escalated multiple petitions against its Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah, to the National Council for review and possible action.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party expressed “grave concern” over Mr. Bempah’s conduct, which has prompted several formal complaints from party members.

According to the statement, the headquarters has received petitions demanding his removal from office. But because his appointment was made on the recommendation of the National Executive Committee and subsequently endorsed by the National Council, the matter has been referred to the Council for consideration.

“The Party reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding discipline, safeguarding its values, and ensuring that all matters are handled with fairness and transparency,” the statement concluded.