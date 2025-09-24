ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 24 Sep 2025 NPP

NPP refers petitions against Owusu Bempah to National Council for action

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
NPP refers petitions against Owusu Bempah to National Council for action

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has escalated multiple petitions against its Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah, to the National Council for review and possible action.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party expressed “grave concern” over Mr. Bempah’s conduct, which has prompted several formal complaints from party members.

According to the statement, the headquarters has received petitions demanding his removal from office. But because his appointment was made on the recommendation of the National Executive Committee and subsequently endorsed by the National Council, the matter has been referred to the Council for consideration.

“The Party reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding discipline, safeguarding its values, and ensuring that all matters are handled with fairness and transparency,” the statement concluded.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP refers petitions against Owusu Bempah to National Council for action NPP refers petitions against Owusu Bempah to National Council for action

1 hour ago

King Charles III sends condolences to Asantehene over Asantehemaa’s passing King Charles III sends condolences to Asantehene over Asantehemaa’s passing

3 hours ago

Supporters of Peter Mutharika, 85, and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took to the streets in celebration. By Amos GUMULIRA (AFP) Malawi's ex-president Mutharika returns to power in crushing vote win

3 hours ago

Here are areas to be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on September 25 Here are areas to be affected by ECG’s planned maintenance on September 25

3 hours ago

President of GBA, Efua Ghartey Dafeamekpor, others sue Ghana Bar Association over monopoly

3 hours ago

Here is how the busted notorious gang terrorised banks across Ghana Here is how the busted notorious gang terrorised banks across Ghana

3 hours ago

Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 583 with two deaths Ghana’s Mpox cases rise to 583 with two deaths  

3 hours ago

Four persons granted GH¢60,000 bail over rioting in school Four persons granted GH¢60,000 bail over rioting in school 

3 hours ago

Changing Bawumia will set NPP and Ghana back 16 years – 15 Eastern Region MPs Changing Bawumia will set NPP and Ghana back 16 years – 15 Eastern Region MPs

3 hours ago

A/R: Gas explosion at Adum leaves four critically injured A/R: Gas explosion at Adum leaves four critically injured

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line