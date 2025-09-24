TDC to begin major housing development in Ho

The Tema Development Corporation (TDC) Ghana Limited has announced plans to roll out a large-scale housing development project in the Volta Region.

The proposed project is expected to begin in Ho, and it is part of a nationwide expansion project of its housing delivery mandate.

Mr. Courage K.M. Nunekpeku, the Managing Director of TDC, said the initiative forms part of the company's new strategy to extend its expertise in planned housing beyond Tema to other regions.

The Volta Region is among the first five earmarked, alongside the Eastern, Western, Ashanti, and Central regions.

According to him, TDC has secured about 1,800 acres of land from the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources for the project, which would include the construction of modern estates.

“Since our establishment in 1952, we have successfully managed almost 64,000 square miles in Tema and its environs. We believe it is time to extend that experience nationwide. Volta Region is our starting point. We already have the budget, and we intend to move quickly to commence work this year. But before we begin, it is proper to seek your permission, blessings, and guidance,” Mr. Nunekpeku said.

He was accompanied by members of his management team, including technical officers, who are to conduct assessments on the land.

Mr. Ebenezer Sam, Director of Housing at the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, who represented the Sector minister, said the project aligns with government policy to decentralize affordable housing delivery.

“It is government's vision to ensure that housing is extended to regions and districts. TDC is the lead agency to drive that process, and we are grateful for the opportunity to start in Ho,” he said.

He said accommodation remains a basic need, and with many professionals—teachers, doctors, nurses, and students—in this region, this project is timely and necessary.

Receiving the delegation, Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, described the announcement as “great news,” coming just days after President Mahama launched a $10 billion Big Push infrastructure programme in Ho.

He said road development and housing have been persistent challenges across the country, and TDC's expansion would not only address accommodation shortages but also create jobs.

“For decades, we have spoken about the housing deficit—from 700,000 units to over 1.7 million—but little has been done to close the gap. With your expertise in building Tema, it is long overdue to extend that experience nationwide. This project will open up job opportunities for the unemployed while solving housing challenges,” Togbe Afede said.

He pledged the full support of traditional leaders, stressing that development initiatives enhance the relevance of chiefs to their people.

“Our role is to help meet the needs of our people, and development is the greatest need. Anyone who brings development is helping us to fulfill our mandate as chiefs. You can count on our total support to ensure this project succeeds,” he added.

Togbe Afede also urged the TDC to make the Ho housing estates environmentally sustainable, in line with climate change priorities, and consistent with Ho's reputation as the “Oxygen City.”

Mr. Stephen Adom, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, also welcomed the initiative and assured the Assembly's commitment to support the project.

Stakeholders noted that the project represents not only an effort to bridge Ghana's widening housing deficit but also a catalyst for job creation, infrastructure development, and improved quality of life in the Volta Region.

With over 1.8 million housing units needed nationwide, the TDC's expansion into the regions is seen as a bold step toward accelerating delivery and reducing the reliance on Tema as the sole model of planned housing in Ghana.

They contributed GH¢20,000 in support of the Asogli Yam Festival celebrations and made an additional GH¢30,000 donation to the Asogli Educational Trust Fund.

GNA