O/R: ECG commissions 21 transformers to power Dambai SHEP communities 

  Wed, 24 Sep 2025
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta Region, has commissioned 21 distribution transformers to extend electricity supply to 24 newly electrified communities under the government's Self-Help Electrification Project (SHEP) in the Dambai District.

The project, valued at about GH¢6 million, is part of ECG's broader commitment to improving access to reliable and safe electricity for underserved rural communities.

The installation comprises 16 transformers ranging from 33kV, 50kVA to 200kVA, as well as five additional 33kV, 200kVA units.

Beneficiary communities include Adorkope Odumase, Kotokugye, Pumpi, Abongo, Olugu, Adinakope, Abongo Akura, Abada, Aglakope, Kpogede, Napoa, Asubin, Nanso Alavanyo, Sokukope, Kpevekope, Akokrowa, Betinase, Alarmblow, Nanso, and Tamanja, among others.

Speaking at the commissioning, Ms. Christina Jagoe-Kaleo, Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, reaffirmed ECG's partnership with the Ministry of Energy to expand electricity access across rural Ghana.

She urged residents to use the ECG PowerApp to pay their bills on time and remain vigilant against mobile money fraudsters posing as ECG officials.

Mr. Godfred Gyansah Awuku, Regional Engineer, explained that the transformers would not only bring light to the communities but also stimulate economic activities and improve livelihoods in the newly connected areas.

Madam Irene Mary Odame, District Manager for Dambai, advised residents to promptly report electrical faults and engage directly with ECG offices to resolve any issues.

The initiative marks a major milestone in ECG's rural electrification agenda, expected to spur social transformation, economic empowerment, and improved quality of life for the beneficiary communities.

GNA

