ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Macron on Gaza and Ukraine: diplomacy, hostages, and European security at stake

By David Roe with RFI
Ukraine RFI/France24
WED, 24 SEP 2025
© RFI/France24

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke exclusively to RFI and its sister television France 24, Wednesday, about the twin challenges confronting Europe and the Middle East. Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Macron welcomed what he described as the Trump administration's “new perspective” on the war in Ukraine, and the pathway to peace in Gaza.

Macron also defended France's recent recognition of the state of Palestine, arguing that it is a necessary step to isolate Hamas and create a pathway toward peace in Gaza.

Following his criticism of “double standards” in the international handling of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Macron used the interview to outline France's strategic approach to both crises, emphasizing diplomacy, security, and civilian protection.

Gaza and Hamas
Macron cautioned that a full-scale military campaign in Gaza is unlikely to defeat Hamas and will inevitably put civilians at risk. “Total war kills civilians, it does not destroy Hamas. This is factual,” he said, highlighting the limits of Israel's ongoing operations.

He acknowledged that Israel's military has restored its deterrent capability, which was weakened by the attacks of 7 October.

Macron warns Israel that Gaza occupation plan risks 'war without end'

While the Israeli army has achieved “remarkable military successes” and decapitated Hamas leadership, Macron stressed that the militant group “is not disappearing, it has just as many fighters as at the start of the war.” He questioned the military purpose of Israel's continued campaign, noting that tactical gains have been made but the broader strategic goal of dismantling Hamas remains elusive.

“Our objective is the release of hostages held by Hamas – and it is clear that total war does not allow this. It even puts them in danger,” he said.

He added that France's second aim is “a ceasefire, saving lives in Gaza and resuming humanitarian work.”

Macron argued that recognition of Palestine is “the only way to isolate Hamas,” noting that the move has already led the Palestinian Authority to condemn the 7 October attacks, call for Hamas's demilitarisation, and begin a process of internal reform.

Macron says embassy in Palestine will open only after release of hostages

Defending France's decision to recognise Palestinian statehood, Macron placed it within the framework of reviving diplomacy for a “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

. “France's position has not changed, we have always supported the two-state solution,” he said, rejecting suggestions that recognition is merely symbolic.

“The decision to recognise Palestine stems from our aim to put in motion a process that enables a path to peace,” he added, linking it to efforts to end the war and secure the release of hostages.

France's Macron repeats warning on Netanyahu's military plan for Gaza

European security and Russia
Turning to Europe, Macron emphasised the importance of NATO unity in confronting Russian aggression.

He expressed support for Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pledge to “shoot down” any encroaching Russian aircraft, stressing that NATO members must remain “collectively uncompromising” when dealing with threats.

“The security of Europe is at stake today. We cannot allow the idea to take hold that Poland, Estonia, and Romania are in a weak position, because the next in line would be Germany and then us,” he said.

Macron described Russia as “a destabilising force for all of Europe,” referencing recent Russian incursions into NATO airspace.

He defended NATO's response as proportionate, noting France's deployment of additional Rafale fighter jets to Poland to bolster the alliance's eastern flank. “If there are further incursions, we will have to step up our response,” he warned, adding that such action “would not be in Russia's interest.”

Macron, Merz and Tusk join Moldova independence day with show of EU support

Ukraine
Macron noted that Russian territorial gains have been limited since Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in 2022, which stabilised the front line.

“The US has witnessed Ukraine's ability to resist and our collective capacity to do more,” he said, highlighting Europe's role in supporting Kyiv alongside partners in the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing.'

He welcomed Washington's “new perspective” on the war, noting that recent comments from former President Trump highlighted Russia's weaknesses.

Macron says Russia does not want peace, stresses security for Ukraine

“This is a very clear message from the US president that Russia is undoubtedly weaker and more fragile than he has sometimes thought,” Macron said, describing it as “a salute to the resistance of the Ukrainians and their ability to hold on to their territory and perhaps take it back.”

Despite this optimism, Macron remained sceptical about the prospects for a ceasefire. “Ukraine's Zelensky is ready, but Putin has shown no sign he is any more open to peace than he was before,” he said, calling for continued pressure on Moscow to engage in meaningful talks.

Macron says 26 countries pledge troops as a 'reassurance force' for Ukraine

A dual approach
Macron's remarks illustrate France's dual approach: advocating for diplomatic solutions and civilian protection in the Middle East, while reinforcing European security and NATO unity in response to Russian aggression.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisuright and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang 'I pray you become Ghana’s first female President' — Haruna Iddrisu praises Prof...

4 hours ago

Ghanaians not yet over from your reckless borrowing, haircut, corruption, arrogance of power — GFL slams NPP 'Ghanaians not yet over from your reckless borrowing, haircut, corruption, arrog...

4 hours ago

Director-General of the CID, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor We’ll surely get you arrested to face the law — CID Boss warns criminals

4 hours ago

Ghana’s economic recovery cannot be told without Bawumia’s interventions — Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Ghana’s economic recovery cannot be told without Bawumia’s interventions — Dr. E...

4 hours ago

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Dr. Ekua Amoakoh Mahama’s admission of COVID-19’s economic impact a vindication of Akufo-Addo's p...

4 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Gov’t’s posture on Gaza war undermines Ghana’s non-alignment stance — Minority C...

4 hours ago

Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Suspend unconstitutional Ghana-US deportee agreement with immediate effect — Min...

4 hours ago

Buffer Stock Company to purchase excess grains on Ghanaian market Buffer Stock Company to purchase excess grains on Ghanaian market

5 hours ago

Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab Landmark deal paves way for cheaper HIV protection jab

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line